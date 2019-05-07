12 Frozen Yogurt Recipes You'll Love Even More than Ice Cream

You don’t need to search out the nearest frozen yogurt shops to enjoy this smooth and creamy treat. Instead, learn how to make frozen yogurt at home with some of our all-time favorite recipes. You can start simple with plain frozen yogurt, or dive right into one of our dressier recipes for cakes or more elaborate flavors.

When you crave a frozen dessert, consider frozen yogurt recipes. They are usually a healthier alternative to ice cream recipes. If you’re making frozen Greek yogurt, it’s got an extra boost of protein to boot. You can make almost any flavor, and because we start with purchased yogurt, it’s easier to make than from-scratch ice cream. We’ve got tons of options for you to choose from, including traditional frozen yogurt, fruit- and chocolate-filled flavors, and variations on this icy dessert, like frozen yogurt pops too.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

1. Make-It-Mine Greek Frozen Yogurt

If you’re not sure where to start with homemade frozen yogurt, follow this recipe. We have 10 different options and flavors, including our most basic frozen Greek yogurt recipe and more exciting flavors like almond-chocolate chunk and banana. You can even turn a dollop of plain frozen yogurt into a fancier frozen treat by following our instructions for frozen yogurt sandwiches.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

2. Mint Greek Frozen Yogurt

This frozen Greek yogurt recipe wins first prize when it comes to cool, creamy, and refreshing. It’s all because of the fresh mint leaves we used to perk up plain Greek yogurt. The cooling mint flavor is delicious all on its own, but a drizzle of melted chocolate on top takes it to the next level.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

3. Raspberry Fudge Greek Frozen Yogurt

Despite the decadence of this homemade frozen yogurt flavor, it’s still a little better for you than a cup of traditional ice cream. Raspberry preserves and rich chocolate sauce are tasty ways to sweeten low-fat Greek yogurt and make it taste like an indulgent dessert. If that’s not enough to satisfy your cravings for a sweet treat, top your bowl with chocolate shavings and fresh raspberries.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

4. Frozen Yogurt Bark

It’s healthier than candy bark and as yummy! This gorgeous Greek frozen yogurt bark is easy to customize with your favorite flavors or whatever fruits are in season. Choose a filling, like chopped chocolate or nuts, to mix in with the yogurt before freezing then sprinkle on fresh fruit toppers.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

5. Berry Greek Frozen Yogurt

Turn your fresh summer berries into a refreshing treat by mixing them into frozen Greek yogurt. Choose one favorite, or stir in a combo of fresh blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. We’re happy to eat this frozen yogurt recipe by the spoonful or as a frozen yogurt sandwich made by smashing a scoop between two oatmeal cookies.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

6. Peach Frozen Yogurt

Take advantage of juicy peaches at their prime in this Greek frozen yogurt recipe. Pureed peaches bring summery flavors to each bite in this tasty way to cool off when the weather gets warm. Everyone will think it is just peachy if you add a few slices on top too.

Image zoom Constatine Poulos

7. Frozen Yogurt Icebox Cake

We think the traditional ice cream cake could use a makeover. To make this frozen cake special, we layered three different colors and flavors of frozen yogurt, with coconut chips sprinkled on top and vanilla frozen yogurt stars hidden in the center. Because of the red, white, and blue, this frozen yogurt cake is a festive Fourth of July party treat, or swap out the colors to suit a different occasion.

Image zoom Karla Conrad

8. Honey-Apricot Frozen Yogurt

If you're trying to cut back on sugar, sweeten your yogurt with honey instead. This natural sweetener is better for you than stirring in spoonfuls of sugar and tastes delicious alongside pureed apricots in low-fat vanilla yogurt. A drizzle of honey on top turns it into a sundae.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

9. Frozen Yogurt Pops

Instead of enjoying dessert on a spoon, enjoy a frozen dessert on a stick. Frozen on a wooden ice pop stick, the blend of three ingredients–vanilla yogurt, your favorite frozen juice concentrate, and a splash of vanilla—is a simple summer treat. Make batches of different flavors, then gently swirl them together. You can also make striped yogurt pops by layering different colors in each cup and freezing after each layer.

Image zoom

10. Peanut Butter-Banana Greek Frozen Yogurt

It may not be a sandwich, but we’re sure Elvis would approve of this peanut butter and banana creation. Banana slices and swirls of peanut butter add more richness to Greek yogurt; a splash of vanilla and honey make each bite a little sweeter. Using a blender to combine all your ingredients before freezing makes this frozen Greek yogurt recipe look and taste like it came from a carton at the store.

Image zoom

11. Frozen Coconut-Caramel Yogurt Bark

The next time you’re craving a hot fudge-covered ice cream sundae but you want a treat that’s a little healthier, make this chocolaty frozen yogurt bark. Rather than drizzling hot fudge on top, mix some in with Greek yogurt for a decadent chocolate base. Then top it like you would a sundae with chopped dark chocolate, toasted coconut, and drizzles of caramel.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

12. Coconut-Almond Frozen Greek Yogurt