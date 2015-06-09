Delicious Souffle Recipes
So-Easy Chocolate Souffle
You likely have the five ingredients you need for this sweet chocolate souffle recipe in your cupboards right now. Melt some chocolate, fold into the egg mix, and bake. Dessert is on the table in 30 minutes.
Bittersweet Souffles
This souffle recipe plays up a delicious flavor combination: the richness of bittersweet chocolate and a creamy, sugary caramel drizzle. Bonus: We show you how to make this souffle in a coffee mug.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding Souffle
Individual pumpkin souffles gain extra sweetness from an easy molasses sauce spiked with bourbon. This fluffy change of pace from pumpkin pie still offers the traditional flavors of ground nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger.
Lemon Souffle Dessert
Finely shredded lemon peel adds sweet tang to this souffle recipe. Basic ingredients and 25 minutes of hands-on time allows this light souffle to become a weeknight dessert.
Strawberry Souffle
Pair summer's favorite fruit with the whipped texture of souffles for a deliciously light dessert.
Hot Cocoa Souffle with Coffee Ice Cream
Pair warm with cold and chocolate with coffee in this irresistible treat. Our souffle features cocoa powder and was inspired by a comforting cup of hot cocoa.
Cheese Souffle
A little heat from ground red pepper provides the kick in this savory souffle. A homemade cheese sauce gives it a lush taste.
Mocha Souffles
Hidden inside these adorable mocha souffles is a pinch of instant espresso coffee powder. You'll love how it brings out the richness of the cocoa.
Chocolate Ganache Souffles
Light and sweet, these chocolate ganache souffles are simple and a good first start to your souffle baking. Serve warm for the ultimate indulgence.
Spinach Souffles
Provide your family with a vegetable side dish courtesy of a savory souffle. Havarti cheese provides the perfect companion for fresh whole-leaf spinach in this bake.
Swirled Chocolate and Peanut Butter Souffle
Two batters -- chocolate and peanut butter -- marry in this delightful souffle. Swirl them together to achieve the namesake look and taste of this dessert.
Pumpkin-Praline Souffle
Serve this pumpkin souffle with our homemade Creme Anglaise -- a delightful vanilla bean and whipping cream glaze -- for a warm, gooey take on dessert.
Zucchini and Feta Cheese Souffles
Utilize farmer's market zucchini in a fresh souffle. Shred the zucchini and cook it with crumbled feta and Parmesan cheeses. At less than 200 calories per souffle, this makes a wonderful dinner side dish.