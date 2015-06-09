Delicious Souffle Recipes

June 09, 2015
Impress dinner guests with a delicious souffle -- a baked, puffed-up treat often served in a ramekin. We have recipes for chocolate souffles, bread pudding souffles, and even savory souffles that make a great breakfast or a surprising side dish.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

So-Easy Chocolate Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You likely have the five ingredients you need for this sweet chocolate souffle recipe in your cupboards right now. Melt some chocolate, fold into the egg mix, and bake. Dessert is on the table in 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Bittersweet Souffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This souffle recipe plays up a delicious flavor combination: the richness of bittersweet chocolate and a creamy, sugary caramel drizzle. Bonus: We show you how to make this souffle in a coffee mug.

3 of 13

Pumpkin Bread Pudding Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Individual pumpkin souffles gain extra sweetness from an easy molasses sauce spiked with bourbon. This fluffy change of pace from pumpkin pie still offers the traditional flavors of ground nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Lemon Souffle Dessert

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Finely shredded lemon peel adds sweet tang to this souffle recipe. Basic ingredients and 25 minutes of hands-on time allows this light souffle to become a weeknight dessert.

5 of 13

Strawberry Souffle

Pair summer's favorite fruit with the whipped texture of souffles for a deliciously light dessert.

6 of 13

Hot Cocoa Souffle with Coffee Ice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pair warm with cold and chocolate with coffee in this irresistible treat. Our souffle features cocoa powder and was inspired by a comforting cup of hot cocoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Cheese Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little heat from ground red pepper provides the kick in this savory souffle. A homemade cheese sauce gives it a lush taste.

8 of 13

Mocha Souffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hidden inside these adorable mocha souffles is a pinch of instant espresso coffee powder. You'll love how it brings out the richness of the cocoa.

9 of 13

Chocolate Ganache Souffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Light and sweet, these chocolate ganache souffles are simple and a good first start to your souffle baking. Serve warm for the ultimate indulgence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Spinach Souffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Provide your family with a vegetable side dish courtesy of a savory souffle. Havarti cheese provides the perfect companion for fresh whole-leaf spinach in this bake.

11 of 13

Swirled Chocolate and Peanut Butter Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two batters -- chocolate and peanut butter -- marry in this delightful souffle. Swirl them together to achieve the namesake look and taste of this dessert.

12 of 13

Pumpkin-Praline Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this pumpkin souffle with our homemade Creme Anglaise -- a delightful vanilla bean and whipping cream glaze -- for a warm, gooey take on dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Zucchini and Feta Cheese Souffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Utilize farmer's market zucchini in a fresh souffle. Shred the zucchini and cook it with crumbled feta and Parmesan cheeses. At less than 200 calories per souffle, this makes a wonderful dinner side dish.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next