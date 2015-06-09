Chocolate ganache and icing laced with Irish cream liqueur top these spongy black-and-white cupcakes. To create the marbled look, spoon a little icing over the ganache, then use a wooden skewer or toothpick to gently swirl the two together.

Cupcake recipes tip: Make your own cupcake liners with parchment paper or waxed paper. To start, cut out 6-inch squares of your paper. Press one paper square at a time into a muffin cup so the paper forms a flat bottom. Press the folds in the paper flat against the sides of the cup to create pleats.