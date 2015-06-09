Decadent Chocolate Cupcakes
Triple-Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate in the frosting and the cake, plus a touch of creme de cacao liqueur in both, makes this the most chocolaty cupcake ever.
Surprise Cupcakes
Take a closer look! The filling inside these chocolate cupcakes isn't just any cream filling. It's a yum-filled blend of rich cream cheese sparked with zesty-sweet orange flavor.
Hot Fudge Sundae Cupcakes
This irresistible remake of a soda-shop favorite is topped with fluffy vanilla frosting, melted chocolate, and chopped nuts.
Black and White Bows
When the attire calls for dashing suits and flirty cocktail dresses, surprise everyone with a beautiful cupcake recipe that's equally decked out for the occasion.
The Cutest Cupcakes for Children's Parties
Make your next kid-focused celebration all the more memorable with darling decorations for the cupcakes.
Mochaccino Cupcakes
Here's a cupcake recipe for the most sophisticated occasions. The coffee-infused cakes are crowned with swirls of buttercream frosting and a crisp, elegant cookie.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes
A fresh raspberry in the center and decadent chocolate truffle icing spooned over the top transform a relatively simple cupcake into an elegant dessert.
Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes
Raspberry liqueur is your ticket to adding a sweet-tart brightness to this luscious cupcake recipe.
Chocolaty Peppermint Cupcakes
Crushed peppermint candies bring color, crunch, and cool, refreshing flavor to this pretty, holiday-friendly take on the chocolate cupcake.
German Chocolate Cupcakes
This high-and-mighty cupcake showcases the hallmark flavors of a classic German chocolate cake: pecans, coconut, and sweet baking chocolate.
Chocolate-Caramel Cupcake Bites
If you always search for the caramels in a box of candy, you'll love these chocolate cupcakes. Inside each is a chewy chocolate-covered caramel!
Black-and-White Irish Cream Cupcakes
The secret ingredient to this cupcake recipe is the Irish cream liqueur, which brings deep flavor and added lusciousness to the two-tone dessert.
Chocolate Cupcakes with a Kick
A cupcake with chipotle pepper in the batter? Indeed -- just a teeny touch adds a warm, spicy appeal to the treat.
Grasshopper Cupcakes
For an uplifting finish to a rich meal, consider this cupcake recipe. Cooling mint contrasts the chocolate for a refreshing finish.
Black Forest Cupcakes
These chocolate cupcakes taste even more amazing than they look, thanks to the surprise inside: a tart cherry filling laced with cherry brandy.
Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes
Shredded zucchini makes this cupcake recipe extra moist, while the peanut butter frosting makes the goodies especially kid-friendly.
Red Velvet Cupcakes with White Chocolate Filling
Yes -- you can do it! A simple squeeze of the piping bag is all it takes to get the luscious white chocolate filling into each eye-catching cupcake. Top with a few shavings of white chocolate for all-out dazzle.
Easy Topped Cupcakes
This showy chocolate cupcake starts with your favorite cake mix and finishes with a scoop of butter-pecan ice cream and an irreistible drizzle of pecan-caramel sauce.
Chocolate-Rum Petits Fours
In this sophisticated cupcake recipe, a little bit of rum adds sweetness and intensity, and coffee crystals partner with the chocolate for a rich mocha-inspired flavor.