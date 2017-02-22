Cookie Art! Watercolor Cookie Decorating

These truly might be the cutest cookies ever. Plus, you can easily customize watercolor cookies for any holiday or event. Let your inner artist loose and start painting!

How to Make Watercolor Cookies

Image zoom

You don't have to be a Picasso-meets-cookie-connoisseur to make these creative cookies. Follow the simple how-to to make your own sweet creations.

Bake Cookies

Our Sugar Cookie Cutouts are sweet and smooth—perfect for watercoloring.

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. If necessary, cover and chill about 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness. Using desired cookie cutter, cut dough into shapes. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 7 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are very lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.

Start with Royal Icing

Image zoom

Classic Royal Icing serves as your canvas. Follow this Royal Icing recipe for a cookie that's ready to paint.

1-3/4 cups powdered sugar

4-1/2 teaspoons meringue powder

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1. In a large bowl stir together powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the warm water and vanilla. Beat with a mixer on low until combined. Beat on high 7 to 10 minutes or until mixture is very stiff. Makes about 2-1/2 cups icing.

Important: Make sure the cookies are completely cool before icing.

Make Your "Paint"

Use a straw to transfer a few drops of water into a small bowl. Then use a toothpick to add gel food coloring to the water. Repeat with as many different colors as you'd like. Yes, making edible watercolor paint really is that easy!

Decorate!

Image zoom

Now it's time for the fun part—how you watercolor is completely up to you! Stick to designs like plaid (use different brushes for each color) or paint a season-appropriate picture. Below, you'll find inspiration for spring, summer, fall, and winter watercolor cookies!

Important: Make sure the royal icing is completely dry before watercoloring.

Spring-Theme Treats

Image zoom

Adorable Easter eggs and butterflies make perfect inspiration for watercolor cookies in spring!

Summertime Sweets

Image zoom

What better way to capture fireworks and flags than by watercoloring them?

Falling for Watercolor Cookies

Image zoom

Watercoloring sugar cookies give these pumpkins a realistic appearance.

Christmas Cookies

Image zoom

Make guests feel extra special by handpainting each and every Christmas cookie.

Delicious Cookie Recipes

Image zoom