In a time crunch? Take a shortcut to cookie town by doctoring up some purchased cookie dough (with cream cheese, peppermint extract, and food coloring). All you'll have to do is turn them into your favorite shapes using your spritz cookie gun.

Test Kitchen Tip: To store your cookies, layer between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.