Melt-in-Your-Mouth Spritz Cookie Recipes to Make This Holiday Season
Light, buttery, and a little crispy, spritz cookies go hand-in-hand with the holidays. Using your handy cookie press, you can easily create fancy-shape spritz cookies for Christmas (or anytime, really). We've got classic spritz cookie recipes, chocolate spritz cookies, and more delightful flavors to inspire your next baking session.
Spritz
This is it! The traditional spritz cookie recipe that will remind you of winter nights at Grandma's house. These butter spritz cookies can easily be adapted to your favorite holiday flavors: chocolate, peppermint, or nutty.
Almond Spritz
These aren't just any almond-flavored treats, they're also cream cheese spritz cookies. That's right, the pressed cookies get a rich flavor from both butter and cream cheese.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Cookie Press Set ($32, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Chocolate-Espresso Spritz
Instant espresso really amps up the rich flavor of these chocolate spritz cookies. To make the cookie recipe even more caffeinated, we highly recommend sprinkling some chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans on top.
Related: Forget Batch Cookie Making with These 35 Easy Holiday Bar Cookies
Vanilla Spritz
Enjoy a double dose of vanilla goodness in this melt-in-your-mouth spritz cookie recipe. Vanilla bean paste goes into the cookie as well as on top with our quick vanilla sugar, which is simply processed granulated sugar with a vanilla bean.
Buy It: Madagascar Vanilla Beans ($20, The Spice House)
Cherry-Almond Spritz Sandwich Cookies
Impressive in looks, yet easy to make is our favorite kind of cookie recipe. Using a ribbon plate on your spritz cookie press, you'll cut 2-inch strips to make adorable little cookie sandwiches.
Buy It: Cuisinart Cookie Press ($23, Wayfair)
Lemon-Clementine Spritz Cookies
Get a burst of citrus flavor with the addition of both clementine and lemon zest in this sweet-tart spritz cookie recipe. Once your cookies are cooled, fancy them up with a zippy citrus icing and a sprinkle of colored sugar.
Buy It: T-Fal AirBake Cookie Sheet ($15, Target)
Easy Spritz
In a time crunch? Take a shortcut to cookie town by doctoring up some purchased cookie dough (with cream cheese, peppermint extract, and food coloring). All you'll have to do is turn them into your favorite shapes using your spritz cookie gun.
Test Kitchen Tip: To store your cookies, layer between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Eggnog Spritz
Your favorite holiday drink gets an edible makeover in this easy spritz cookie recipe. The hint of spice from the nutmeg pairs perfectly with a bit of rum extract. You won't be able to stop eating these Christmas treats.
Buy It: Cooling Rack by Celebrate It ($6, Michaels)
S'mores Spritz-wiches
Cozy up by the fire and enjoy a delightful s'mores-inspired treat. Graham cracker crumbs give the spritz cookies their distinct flavor before getting a fluffy marshmallow creme filling. Mini chocolates adorn the top for the perfect finish.
Spritz Christmas Cookie Wreath
Wreaths don't have to just be for the front door. Create some cheer by showcasing these Christmas spritz cookies in a festive wreath-shape design. It will be the perfect (and delicious) centerpiece to your holiday spread.
Neapolitan Spritz Cookies
It doesn't get much more classic than the timeless chocolate-strawberry-vanilla Neapolitan flavor. Here bittersweet chocolate and strawberry gelatin lend a hand in creating the distinctive look (and taste) of these spritz cookies.
Coconut Spritz Cookies
Stack up these coconut-infused spritz cookies and quickly watch the "tree" disappear. Use a food processor to easily get those coconut flakes finely chopped.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap Food Processor ($50, Target)