Scrumptious Snickerdoodle Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of
Snickerdoodles
One advantage of homemade snickerdoodles is that, unlike some cookie recipes, they’re super easy to make and don’t require a ton of ingredients or mix-ins. Plus, they’re just so darn tasty! If you need a fun weekend activity, have your kids help roll the dough through cinnamon-sugar before baking—they’ll appreciate the chance to play sous chef in the kitchen, and they’ll love a warm, fresh-baked snickerdoodle at the end even more.
Snickerdoodle Custard Pie
If just one snickerdoodle is never enough for you (we can relate), try a slice of pie instead! This easy snickerdoodle recipe comes together quickly when you start with a refrigerated piecrust—all you need to do is make the filling and bake! We still sprinkled cinnamon-sugar on top and added some to the filling like the classic cookie, but this delectable pie has a few other yummy add-ins like bittersweet chocolate, nutmeg, and a dash of cocoa powder.
Classic Snickerdoodles
Want to try the best snickerdoodle recipe out there? Starting with this classic recipe is a must. Rolled in cinnamon-sugar and puffed up to perfection, these yummy, comforting cookies will take you straight back to childhood with just one bite. Now all you need is a glass of milk for dunking...
Caramel-Stuffed Snickerdoodles
If you’re looking for something a little more special than plain snickerdoodles, you’ll love these cookies with a surprise inside. Particularly if you like making snickerdoodles for the holidays, this recipe is a great way to give them a little something extra for the season. Just make sure to try one fresh out of the oven. The gooey caramel paired with a warm snickerdoodle is too good to pass up!
Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies
To be honest, we never want to stop at just one snickerdoodle. With these cookie sandwiches, you don’t have to! Not only can you enjoy two snickerdoodles at once, but they’re also held together with a mouthwatering frosting made with cream cheese, honey, and cinnamon.
Snickerdoodle Apple Pie Bars
If you’ve never been able to choose between cookies and pie, here’s a chance to indulge in both at once. These easy snickerdoodle bars are filled with cinnamon-sugar-spiced apples and topped off with an extra dusting of cinnamon-sugar on the crust, so you certainly won’t miss out on snickerdoodle flavor. To make these bars a little pretty, try cutting small shapes in the top of the crust to let steam escape instead of plain slits.
Caramel-Coffee Snickerdoodles
The next time you pour yourself a cup of coffee, grab one of these snickerdoodles to snack on! Unlike classic snickerdoodles, this recipe has a few spoonfuls of instant espresso powder mixed into the dough. Try pairing one or two with coffee instead of milk. And that’s not the only way we upgraded this snickerdoodle recipe—each one also has a generous drizzle of caramel sauce on top.
Pumpkin-Raisin Doodles
Part pumpkin, part raisin cookie, and part snickerdoodle, this recipe combines three of our cookie favorites into one. Fall fans will appreciate the canned pumpkin and pumpkin spice in the dough, while the raisins make them taste a bit like classic oatmeal-raisin cookies. Snickerdoodles mark their territory at the end, because each ball of dough is rolled through a sugar and pumpkin spice mix before baking. You can’t ask for much more from easy homemade cookies.
Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
If you weren’t convinced before, this snickerdoodle cheesecake should prove once and for all that snickerdoodle recipes were meant for more than just cookies. Luscious, creamy cheesecake filling surrounded by a shortbread cookie crust is just the start. Sprinkling cinnamon-sugar on top is what helps this dessert truly shine.
Saffron Snickerdoodles
Have you ever added saffron to your cookies? We’re guessing not, but that only means it’s time to try it! Give your snickerdoodles fragrant flavor by adding just a dash of saffron to the dough, then roll each cookie in a mix of sugar and another pinch of this brilliant red spice.
Cinnamon-Chipper Snickerdoodles
If you reach for the cinnamon first whenever you start baking, then these extra-cinnamony snickerdoodles are meant for you! Like most snickerdoodle recipes, these cookies are rolled in a mix of cinnamon and sugar, but we added so much more of the warm spice than just that: We also tossed a few teaspoons into the dough itself, plus a full cup of cinnamon-flavor baking pieces.
Snickerdoodle Shortbread
Snickerdoodles, meet shortbread. Rather than making traditional cookies, bake this cookie recipe like a pizza, then serve up individual wedges for dessert. Because you can serve these homemade snickerdoodles by the slice, it’s sure to be a popular party dessert.
Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwiches
You can skip the glass of milk when you turn your snickerdoodles into ice cream sandwiches. Spoon vanilla ice cream and toasted coconut between two cookies, then roll each one through crushed cornflakes to add some crunch. To speed the process along, you can start with refrigerated sugar cookie dough (or choose another easy snickerdoodle recipe).
Snickerdoodle Pie
We might call this recipe Snickerdoodle Pie, but it’s really more like a cake. Usually called a funny cake, this snickerdoodle cake is baked in a piecrust for a little added dessert decadence. But even though it’s a mash-up of cake and pie, you’ll know it’s a snickerdoodle dessert right away from the yummy cinnamon-sugar flavors.
Mexican Chocolate Snickerdoodles
Calling all those craving cocoa! To make these chocolate snickerdoodles even more special, we added a dash of cayenne pepper to the mix to give each bite some heat. Best of all, you don’t have to eat the entire batch right away (though we won’t blame you if you do)—you can store these cookies in your freezer for up to 3 months!
Toffee Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookies
For serious snickerdoodle lovers only, this recipe is a cross between your favorite cookie and a tasty cupcake. Since classic snickerdoodles are puffy cookies anyway, it’s only natural to turn this recipe into a cupcake with cinnamon-sugar, chopped pecans, and toffee pieces. But no cupcake is complete without frosting, so this recipe delivers a rich buttercream spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cobbler
We’ve always thought normal cobblers were missing a little something: snickerdoodles! One of the tastiest snickerdoodle desserts around, this recipe takes cobbler to the next level by topping it off with snickerdoodle cookie dough. Because of the pumpkin filling that also plays a starring role in this cobbler recipe, we recommend making it as soon as fall arrives.
Praline Snickerdoodles
Add more than just cinnamon-sugar to your snickerdoodles with a couple of easy mix-ins. Stir toffee pieces and chopped pecans into the dough for added crunch and sweetness in every bite. Just try to resist sampling the snickerdoodle cookie dough so you have enough cookies to go around!