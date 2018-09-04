If just one snickerdoodle is never enough for you (we can relate), try a slice of pie instead! This easy snickerdoodle recipe comes together quickly when you start with a refrigerated piecrust—all you need to do is make the filling and bake! We still sprinkled cinnamon-sugar on top and added some to the filling like the classic cookie, but this delectable pie has a few other yummy add-ins like bittersweet chocolate, nutmeg, and a dash of cocoa powder.