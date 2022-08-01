Macaron Recipes Perfect for Every Season and Special Occasion

Not to be confused with the exuberant explosion of coconut macaroons, the elegant, Parisian-style French macaron is an almond and meringue-based treat that showcases artistry, flavor, and mastery of technique. These adorable, slightly puffed sandwich cookies taste as delicate and fancy as they look, making them perfect for bridal showers, birthdays, weddings, corporate events, or any other time you want to impress your guests.

Best of all, they're as adaptable as you like, making tasty macaron recipes and macaron recipe flavors as diverse as any occasion to have them. This video tutorial gives you one of the best recipes for macarons as a starting point, but this slide show will give you all the inspiration you need for different macaron filling recipes. From fruity jams to rich, sweetened creams or chocolate fillings that will take you from spring to winter, here are eight macaron filling ideas to elevate any special occasion in any season.