Cookie Sandwiches to Eat When One Cookie Just Isn't Enough

July 11, 2017
We all know two is better than one, but these cookie sandwiches take it a step further by adding a creamy, rich filling between two cookies. Mix and match your favorite chocolate, shortbread, and sugar cookies as the sandwich "bread," and fill in the space between with salted caramel, chocolate ganache, or fluffy marshmallow filling for cookie recipes that are doubly sweet.
Raspberry Sugar Cookie Sandwiches

Turn plain sugar cookies into a fun and fruity treat by making cutout cookie sandwiches dusted with powdered sugar. And you're not limited to raspberry—to make these cookies extra special, use your own homemade jam as the filling.

Mint-Ganache Sandwich Cookies

These bite-size cookies may look like s'mores, but they're filled with peppermint frosting and chocolate ganache instead of marshmallows and chocolate bars. These sandwich cookies also use sweet vanilla cookies in place of graham crackers.

Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich Cookies

If you're making peanut butter cookies anyway, why not turn them into these supreme peanut butter cookie sandwiches? Smear half the cookies with a filling of chunky peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and powdered sugar, then top with another cookie for a totally loaded peanut butter treat.

Easy 'Mallow Cookies

These adorable mini cookie sandwiches might be tiny, but they have major flavor. And when you start with purchased vanilla wafer cookies, you don't even have to turn on your oven to make these sweet sandwiches!

Lemon-Cream Icebox Cookie Sandwiches

Simple shortbread cookies allow the true star in this cookie sandwich—the lemon-cream filling—to shine. You can add an extra burst of lemon flavor by rolling the edges of each sandwich cookie in crushed lemon candies.

Whoopie Pies

If you have the three ingredients needed for classic fluffy whoopie pie filling, you can use any kind of cookie you want for the outside. You can even turn this recipe into a peanut butter lover's dream by subbing peanut butter into the filling.

Salted Caramel-Ginger Macarons

Sure, we used ginger to flavor these macarons, but they also have a nutty flavor thanks to ground almonds in the batter. A sweet-and-salty filling in the middle finishes off these rich macarons.

Creamy Pumpkin Butter Sandwich Cookies

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with these spiced pumpkin sandwich cookies. Make the pumpkin butter filling from canned pumpkin, cream cheese, butter, and fall spices, then slather it between pumpkin-shape shortbread cookies.

Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche

If you love chocolate and caramel, you need to try the combo of chocolate and dulce de leche. Made from sweetened condensed milk, dulce de leche makes the perfect sweet and creamy filling for spiced chocolate cookies.

Caramel Sandwich Cookies

Start with crunchy cookies, then spread a super easy shortcut caramel sauce in the middle, and finish with a quick dip in white chocolate. Our stomachs are growling already.

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

Red velvet cake becomes portable (and bite-size!) thanks to these grab-and-go cookies. A classic cream cheese, butter, and marshmallow creme filling is sandwiched between two mini red velvet cookies in this yummy dessert mashup.

Triple-Decker Decadence

If two cookies are better than one, then this three-layer cookie sandwich must be the best of all! Layering chocolate ganache between each chocolate cookie makes a triple-decker wonder that will definitely satisfy your inner chocoholic.

Tiramisu Ladyfinger Sandwiches

Satisfy your tiramisu cravings a lot faster by making these coffee- and vanilla-flavor sandwich cookies. The real star here is the tiramisu frosting in the middle—it's got mascarpone, butter, whipping cream, and a splash of real coffee.

Apple Whoopie Pies

In a face-off between apple pie and these sweet apple whoopie pies, the cookie sandwiches just might win. Applesauce and cinnamon give the soft cookies all the flavor of apple pie, while a fluffy marshmallow creme-base filling gives this dessert an extra edge.

Cocoa-Hazelnut Macarons

Your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread is the perfect filling for holding together these chocolate macarons. We won't blame you if you sneak more than one.

BLT Dessert Bites

Skip the bread and turn your BLT into a teeny-tiny cookie sandwich instead! Sweet tomato jam and candied bacon transform this lunchtime staple into dessert, and mini honey shortbread cookies seal the deal.

Little Hazelnut-Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches

If you can't get enough of hazelnut desserts, then this is the cookie for you. These cookie sandwiches have a double dose of toasted hazelnuts—stir finely chopped nuts into the dough before baking, then stir more chopped hazelnuts into the white chocolate filling.

Lemon-Lavender Cookie Sandwiches

These elegant cookie sandwiches belong at a garden party or a grown-up birthday celebration. Crushed lavender buds and shredded lemon peel fill your ordinary cookie jar with a unique, extra-special treat.

