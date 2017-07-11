Cookie Sandwiches to Eat When One Cookie Just Isn't Enough
Raspberry Sugar Cookie Sandwiches
Turn plain sugar cookies into a fun and fruity treat by making cutout cookie sandwiches dusted with powdered sugar. And you're not limited to raspberry—to make these cookies extra special, use your own homemade jam as the filling.
Mint-Ganache Sandwich Cookies
These bite-size cookies may look like s'mores, but they're filled with peppermint frosting and chocolate ganache instead of marshmallows and chocolate bars. These sandwich cookies also use sweet vanilla cookies in place of graham crackers.
Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich Cookies
If you're making peanut butter cookies anyway, why not turn them into these supreme peanut butter cookie sandwiches? Smear half the cookies with a filling of chunky peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and powdered sugar, then top with another cookie for a totally loaded peanut butter treat.
Easy 'Mallow Cookies
These adorable mini cookie sandwiches might be tiny, but they have major flavor. And when you start with purchased vanilla wafer cookies, you don't even have to turn on your oven to make these sweet sandwiches!
Lemon-Cream Icebox Cookie Sandwiches
Simple shortbread cookies allow the true star in this cookie sandwich—the lemon-cream filling—to shine. You can add an extra burst of lemon flavor by rolling the edges of each sandwich cookie in crushed lemon candies.
Whoopie Pies
If you have the three ingredients needed for classic fluffy whoopie pie filling, you can use any kind of cookie you want for the outside. You can even turn this recipe into a peanut butter lover's dream by subbing peanut butter into the filling.
Salted Caramel-Ginger Macarons
Sure, we used ginger to flavor these macarons, but they also have a nutty flavor thanks to ground almonds in the batter. A sweet-and-salty filling in the middle finishes off these rich macarons.
Creamy Pumpkin Butter Sandwich Cookies
Celebrate the arrival of autumn with these spiced pumpkin sandwich cookies. Make the pumpkin butter filling from canned pumpkin, cream cheese, butter, and fall spices, then slather it between pumpkin-shape shortbread cookies.
Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche
If you love chocolate and caramel, you need to try the combo of chocolate and dulce de leche. Made from sweetened condensed milk, dulce de leche makes the perfect sweet and creamy filling for spiced chocolate cookies.
Caramel Sandwich Cookies
Start with crunchy cookies, then spread a super easy shortcut caramel sauce in the middle, and finish with a quick dip in white chocolate. Our stomachs are growling already.
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
Red velvet cake becomes portable (and bite-size!) thanks to these grab-and-go cookies. A classic cream cheese, butter, and marshmallow creme filling is sandwiched between two mini red velvet cookies in this yummy dessert mashup.
Triple-Decker Decadence
If two cookies are better than one, then this three-layer cookie sandwich must be the best of all! Layering chocolate ganache between each chocolate cookie makes a triple-decker wonder that will definitely satisfy your inner chocoholic.
Tiramisu Ladyfinger Sandwiches
Satisfy your tiramisu cravings a lot faster by making these coffee- and vanilla-flavor sandwich cookies. The real star here is the tiramisu frosting in the middle—it's got mascarpone, butter, whipping cream, and a splash of real coffee.
Apple Whoopie Pies
In a face-off between apple pie and these sweet apple whoopie pies, the cookie sandwiches just might win. Applesauce and cinnamon give the soft cookies all the flavor of apple pie, while a fluffy marshmallow creme-base filling gives this dessert an extra edge.
Cocoa-Hazelnut Macarons
Your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread is the perfect filling for holding together these chocolate macarons. We won't blame you if you sneak more than one.
BLT Dessert Bites
Skip the bread and turn your BLT into a teeny-tiny cookie sandwich instead! Sweet tomato jam and candied bacon transform this lunchtime staple into dessert, and mini honey shortbread cookies seal the deal.
Little Hazelnut-Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches
If you can't get enough of hazelnut desserts, then this is the cookie for you. These cookie sandwiches have a double dose of toasted hazelnuts—stir finely chopped nuts into the dough before baking, then stir more chopped hazelnuts into the white chocolate filling.
Lemon-Lavender Cookie Sandwiches
These elegant cookie sandwiches belong at a garden party or a grown-up birthday celebration. Crushed lavender buds and shredded lemon peel fill your ordinary cookie jar with a unique, extra-special treat.