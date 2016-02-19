Scrumptious Peanut Butter Cookies
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
This is it! Our best peanut butter cookie recipe for those classic, chewy peanut butter cookies you crave. Generations of cooks have learned how to make peanut butter cookies from this very recipe, and you can, too. It’s foolproof—we promise!
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Here’s another classic way to make peanut butter cookies. It’s also a traditional choice for Christmas cookie trays—in fact, we can’t imagine the holidays without them! PS: You can customize this peanut butter cookie recipe with different types of chocolate candy in the center. We like to use milk, dark, or caramel-filled chocolates.
Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich Cookies
What's better than one peanut butter cookie? Two peanut butter cookies with peanut butter cream in the middle, of course! A mixture of marshmallow creme and chunky peanut butter creates a fluffernutter-style filling for this showstopping take on a traditional peanut butter cookie recipe.
Chocolate Triple-Peanut Drops
Triple peanuts? Yep, you read that right! These peanut butter cookies are a triple threat, thanks to peanut butter, honey-roasted peanuts, and chocolate peanut butter cups. They have plenty of chocolate pieces mixed in, too. Is there anything this super-duper peanut butter cookie recipe can’t do?
Peanut Butter and Banana Drops
Keep these easy peanut butter cookies in mind whenever you need a speedy dessert to serve. Dried banana chips and creamy chocolate pieces turn purchased cookie dough into a totally new treat. They're not peanut butter cookies from scratch, but no one will ever notice the difference!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Shortbread Bites
These eye-catching gems rank among our best peanut butter cookies for gift-giving. They start with a rich, buttery shortbread recipe that’s flavor-charged with peanut butter and chocolate. What really sells them, though, is the peanut butter and chocolate frostings on top. To make these peanut butter cookies even more enticing, follow the instructions for the pretty drizzles.
Peanut Butter Oat Bites
Attention, novice cooks! Anyone can make these no-bake peanut butter cookies—they take just 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. Better yet, they’re filled with an uncommon (and delicious) combination of ingredients—chocolate chips, coconut, dried cherries, rolled oats, and of course, peanut butter. They’ll make you look like a pro!
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies
These flourless peanut butter cookies are super delish and safe for GF friends and family. Unlike other recipes with creamy peanut butter, these crunchy peanut butter cookies put a new twist on a classic recipe. Bake up a batch whenever you're craving something sweet!
Double-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Cookies for breakfast? Yes, please! These chewy peanut butter cookies are packed with good-for-you ingredients, such as oats, cereal, and raisins. We also sprinkled a handful of chocolate chips into these easy peanut butter cookies to add just a little indulgence to your morning!
Peanut Butter Munchies
According to our readers, this is our best peanut butter cookie recipe—it’s the most highly rated of all the recipes here. And no wonder! Each cookie has a surprise inside: gooey, creamy peanut butter. Happily, these are also super-easy peanut butter cookies to make. Simply wrap cookie dough around balls of creamy peanut butter filling. Then bake, cool—and prepare to swoon!
Giant Triple-Threat Peanut Butter Cookies
This peanut butter cookie recipe has plenty of peanutty tricks up its sleeve. The giant-size cookies start with a homemade peanut butter batter and plenty of peanut butter-filled chocolate chips in the mix. Just before baking, they’re topped with ground peanuts for a peanut butter cookie recipe that’s all about the peanuts. Grab a glass of milk and start munching!
PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches
This recipe shows you how to make peanut butter cookies into a kid-friendly dessert. Simply bake the cookies using purchased dough (or skip that step and use purchased cookies). Fill with ice cream and a touch of jam, and you have sweet and playful take on PB&J.
Ultimate Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
Think of this as the ultimate chocolate chip-peanut butter cookie recipe. It's full of chocolate pieces, honey-roasted peanuts, and chocolate-peanut butter cup pieces. While that’s a whole lot to pack into just one little cookie, these treats are as simple to make as classic peanut butter cookies.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Blossoms
We love classic peanut butter blossoms, but there's nothing wrong with giving them a little upgrade. Chocolaty cookie dough and a crisp coating of nuts give these classic cookies a fresh (and yummy) twist. These aren't your grandma's old-fashioned peanut butter cookies, but they're just as tasty!
Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate Ganache
Welcome to the elegant side of peanut butter cookies! This dense chocolate base is topped with a frosting-like peanut butter filling, then slathered with ganache—a lush chocolate and cream topping. Sweet honey-roasted peanut butter adds an unexpected flavor angle. Yet, for all its finesse, this peanut butter cookie recipe starts simply with a cake mix.
Chocolate PB Mini Sandwiches
For the true peanut butter fan, these little sandwich cookies boast peanuts and peanut butter in the cookie dough and a creamy peanut butter filling. Thanks to the peanuts in the dough, they're almost like crunchy peanut butter cookies! You can make this recipe even more mouthwatering with a chocolate drizzle on top.
Peanut Butter Bites
This peanut butter cookie recipe will be the talk of the party! Each holds a sweet surprise: half of a miniature peanut butter cup tucked inside. To hint at the chocolaty goodness at the core of each cookie, sprinkle a little cocoa powder on top.
Peanutty Buckeye Bars
According to reader ratings, these luscious treats rank among our best peanut butter cookies in the bar-cookie category. We’re not surprised. They take just six ingredients and 20 minutes of prep time. The results are the kind of ooey-gooey peanut butter cookies that always get rave reviews.
Chocolaty Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
While these beauties rank among our best peanut butter cookies for chocolate-lovers, they come from very humble beginnings. Born of refrigerated cookie dough, their simple flourishes, including a three-ingredient filling and a striking coarse-sugar garnish, take them from plain-Jane to all-out spectacular!
Peanut Butter Brownie Biscotti
What are the best peanut butter cookies to serve with coffee? Chocolate-peanut butter biscotti, of course! Cocoa powder and chunks of bittersweet chocolate make these dunkable cookies a delectable treat. Plus, the three-ingredient icing is a breeze to make. All you need is peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk. They're oh, so tasty!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
If you’re on the hunt for easy peanut butter cookies, these simple bars are a great way to go! With chocolate frosting on top, this recipe is like a mash-up of peanut butter cookies and brownies. We add a hint of coffee flavor to intensify the chocolaty goodness of the luscious top layer.
Peanut Butter and Toffee Bars
Think of this cookie as a homemade peanut butter candy bar, with nutty chocolate filling and toffee pieces layered on a chewy brown sugar-oatmeal crust. These aren’t your classic peanut butter cookies by any means, but they are irresistible. Bake up a batch on any occasion that calls for a special treat.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Revel Bars
These goodies feature a satiny chocolate filling sandwiched between layers of tender peanut butter cookie dough. A sprinkling of chopped peanuts on the top makes them that much more delectable. Indeed, this is definitely one of our best peanut butter cookies in the bar-cookie category.
Uber-Doober Peanut Butter Brownies
The soft, creamy peanut butter frosting gives a fluffy, dreamy finish to these decadently rich homemade peanut butter brownies. Bittersweet chocolate and real peanut butter cups make the peanut butter cookies next-level delicious. Bonus: They freeze well, so you can keep them on hand for an indulgence anytime.
PB&C Cookie Sandwiches
Here we start with our best peanut butter cookie recipe and add cocoa powder plus peanut butter and milk chocolate pieces to the dough. Then we transform the baked treats into rich sandwich cookies. You’ll be glad to know that the filling for these peanut butter cookies is purchased chocolate frosting mixed with peanut butter. How easy is that?
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
These peanut butter cookies hide a crazy-good treat inside: a miniature chocolate-peanut candy bar. While they may look tricky, they’re no more complicated than a classic peanut butter cookie recipe. Just shape the homemade peanut butter dough into a ball around the mini candy bar and bake!
Peanut Butter and Caramel Chip Cookies
At first glance these look like your classic peanut butter cookies studded with chocolate chips. Now look closer: They’re actually studded with caramel chips, and they’re amazing! And if it’s easy peanut butter cookies you’re after, you’ll appreciate our secret weapon for simplicity: biscuit mix!
Ultimate Tassies
We bet you've never had peanut butter cookies or brownies quite like this before. A buttery cream cheese crust makes a crisp shell for the two-tone peanut butter and chocolate filling. Use a piping bag for the filling to create a gorgeous swirl! It’s a great peanut butter cookie recipe to choose for the dessert table at a buffet-style party.
Yummy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
These magical cookies bring lush layers of chocolate frosting and smooth butterscotch pudding on a scotcheroo-like peanut butter and cereal base. Even better, one batch makes 64 servings. These bites rank among our best peanut butter cookies for potlucks and large parties.
Easy PB&J Thumbprints
Yes, they bonded! Here, peanut butter cookies marry thumbprint cookies for one fabulous “happily ever after.” Want more to celebrate? This peanut butter cookie recipe takes just three ingredients—and refrigerated cookie dough jump-starts the list.