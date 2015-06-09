Warning: Do not make these oatmeal cookie bars if you're embarrassed to be caught drooling! The bottom layer (and the top layer, for that matter) is a simple combination of dry oatmeal cookie mix and butter. The base gets a bit of almond flavor before topping with a tart cherry mixture. Then drizzle with a quick homemade powdered sugar icing and try your best to set them out for guests before you eat them all yourself.