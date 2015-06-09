Scrumptious Oatmeal Cookies and Bars
Maple-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
We made oatmeal cookies even more perfect for fall when we added pure maple syrup to the cookie dough and the powdered sugar icing. The result is oatmeal cookies from scratch that your grandma might like better than her own recipe. Even if she doesn't admit it.
Banana-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Cookies for breakfast? Why not! When they're made with hearty oats, wheat flour, and delicious dried fruit, you won't have to feel guilty about grabbing one on the go. Plus, these oatmeal cookies are less than 250 calories each.
Cherry Crumb Bars
Warning: Do not make these oatmeal cookie bars if you're embarrassed to be caught drooling! The bottom layer (and the top layer, for that matter) is a simple combination of dry oatmeal cookie mix and butter. The base gets a bit of almond flavor before topping with a tart cherry mixture. Then drizzle with a quick homemade powdered sugar icing and try your best to set them out for guests before you eat them all yourself.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
You can't go wrong with the classics. Our oatmeal raisin cookie is baked with brown sugar, cinnamon, and, of course, is packed with lots of chewy raisins. Serve with a tall glass of milk to feel just like a kid again.
Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies
Pile fluffy marshmallow creme filling between two tender peanut butter oatmeal cookies to get a scrumptious sandwich with a mouthwatering mix of textures. See? You can DIY this often-store-bought cookie with more natural ingredients.
Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
Prepare your taste buds as your teeth sink into these oatmeal cookie bars unlike any other. How are they different? Two words: coffee and caramel. And the optional coffee glaze is literally the icing on the bars. Try it! You'll be hooked.
Oatmeal Slices with Dates and Nuts
Icebox cookies (aka slice-and-bake cookies) don't get any better than this for oatmeal cookie-lovers. We studded this homemade oatmeal cookie recipe with dates and pecans for a slight twist on the classic cookie you love.
Peanutty Fruit and Chocolate Chip Cookies
These strawberry-sporting oatmeal cookies are as cute as a button. They have cocoa, oats, peanut butter, and even cranberries! Really, these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies (oh yeah—they also have chocolate chips!) have it all!
Carrot Breakfast Cookies
Get your vegetable fix with your choice of carrots or zucchini. You would never even guess that there are veggies in this breakfast cookie—the cranberries, raisins, pecans, and brown sugar hide it so well! Add the optional honey and yogurt drizzle for a sweet start to your morning.
Apple-Cinnamon Streusel Bars
There are so many stars in this recipe for oatmeal bars that it's hard to know which should get top billing. Our vote goes to the cream cheese and maple syrup, or maybe the dried apples and walnuts, or the cinnamon and ground ginger. All of these combinations are unbeatable, especially when topped off with a powdered sugar icing.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies
Butterscotch-lovers, this is your oatmeal cookie recipe. We kicked out the usual raisins in favor of a whole bag of butterscotch chips! If you're feeling experimental, follow our lead and try swapping in peanut butter chips, mint chips, or whatever your taste buds desire until you find the oatmeal cookies of your dreams.
Chewy Cherry-Almond Bars
Sliced almonds add crunchy goodness to the hearty oat crust that coats this sweet cherry- and almond-infused cookie. Like to mix things up? Instead of cherry, use a jar of your favorite fruit preserves. Or swap in vanilla instead of the almond extract. It's easy to whip up these simple oatmeal bars with whatever flavors you choose.
Double-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Bake all your breakfast must-haves into one delicious oatmeal cookie. This recipe features smooth peanut butter, chewy raisins, and round toasted oat cereal. It's one of our most-loved oatmeal cookies. Prepare them the night before to make getting out the door in the morning a cinch.
Fruity Oatmeal Cookies
Take your homemade oatmeal cookies to higher heights when you toast the oats, swap in apricots and currants for raisins, and add yogurt for an extra-tender cookie. Plus, if you're looking to keep carbs in check, we offer sugar substitute ideas with this chewy cookie.
Loaded Oatmeal Cookies
Cookie meets candy in this loaded oatmeal cookie. We packed these ultrasweet treats with peanut butter pieces and mini peanut butter cups so you know you're getting the good stuff.
Dark Chocolate Revel Bars
Prepackaged chocolate chip cookie dough makes these layered cookies a snap to create. Just add rolled oats to the dough for both the bottom and top layers, then fill the center with creamy chocolate and crunchy candy pieces. We really don't see how anyone could resist a bite.
Oatmeal Cookies
Jazz up these chewy classics with raisins, cherries, chopped nuts, and/or chocolate chips for extra bursts of goodness. Or not. If you are craving the classic oatmeal cookie with no bells and whistles, stick to that recipe as listed and ignore the other options. You do you.
Honey-Nut Oatmeal Drops
A little bit of honey goes a long way in this sticky-sweet cookie featuring rolled oats and brown sugar. This oatmeal cookie uses honey-roasted peanuts to heighten that honey flavor while adding crunch.
Cranberry-Pear Bars
We're suckers for a bar cookie topped with fruit and sweet crumb topping. So yes, we're suckers for these oatmeal bars. A layer of cranberry filling infused with pear nectar adds a sweet and tart taste to these nutmeg-spiced oat bars. Don't have pear nectar handy? Use apple juice instead.
German Chocolate Cookies
Love German chocolate cake? This cookie is a smaller version of the double-chocolate bakery favorite, complete with pecans and shredded coconut topping. Enjoy!
Caramel Chocolitas
Chocolitas isn't really a word, but it's what came to the tip of our tongues as our taste buds were enjoying the combination of chocolate, caramel, and pecans mingled with a buttery oatmeal crust. So. Good.
Oatmeal Jam Bars
Fruity oatmeal bars may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the holiday foods, but this bar recipe has a been a most-loved Christmas treat for years now. A sweet raspberry filling settles between two layers of warm, crumbly cream cheese crust for Santa-worthy oatmeal bar cookies. Fiber-rich oats add nutritional value.
Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Coconut, oats, dark chocolate, cherries, and walnuts pack our favorite drop cookie recipe full of flavor. Although they're bursting at the seams with tasty ingredients, these cookies will keep your waistline slim at just 95 calories apiece.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's exactly what it sounds like: an oatmeal raisin cookie where we opted for chocolate chips instead of raisins. No surprises. So if you're one of those people who believe it's not dessert unless it has chocolate, here's the oatmeal cookie recipe for you.