No matter how old you are, decorated sugar cookies (or any cookies, really) are almost guaranteed to bring you joy. If you usually make cutout cookies around the holidays, we've got an easy topper idea for you: marbled icing. They look elegant, but it's really a simple process. Before we get the cookie decorating started, go ahead and bake your favorite cookie recipe that requires a pretty finish. Regular sugar cookie cutouts (or go gluten-free) will work great here, or you can try a new flavor such as cocoa mascarpone. After your cookies cool, make a batch of powdered sugar icing, then use the following steps to give your cookies a marbled icing effect.