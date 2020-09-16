All icebox cookies recipes (aka refrigerator cookies or slice-and-bake cookies) require rolling the dough into a log before going into the fridge. After a good chill, the dough is sliced and baked into delectable treats. They come in all sorts of delicious flavors (yay for lemon-cream, chocolate-peanut butter, and cranberry-pistachio!), and can even turn into easy sandwich cookies. These icebox cookie recipes come in handy any time of the year, but especially during the holiday season since the dough can be stored in the freezer for quick baking prep. Get your mixer ready!