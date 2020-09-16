19 Icebox Cookie Recipes for Fresh-Baked Treats at a Moment's Notice
All icebox cookies recipes (aka refrigerator cookies or slice-and-bake cookies) require rolling the dough into a log before going into the fridge. After a good chill, the dough is sliced and baked into delectable treats. They come in all sorts of delicious flavors (yay for lemon-cream, chocolate-peanut butter, and cranberry-pistachio!), and can even turn into easy sandwich cookies. These icebox cookie recipes come in handy any time of the year, but especially during the holiday season since the dough can be stored in the freezer for quick baking prep. Get your mixer ready!
Cookies and Cream Cookies
Reinvent your favorite dunkable sandwich cookies into an addicting dessert with this easy refrigerator cookie recipe. The cookies and cream flavor is infused into the sugar cookie base and the entire dough log gets rolled in more crushed chocolate sandwich cookies before slicing and baking.
Almond Icebox Rounds
These almond-infused icebox cookies have cream cheese in the dough for an extra indulgent bite. Try toasting the almonds in a 350°F oven for 5 to 10 minutes before rolling your log in them to really amp up the nutty flavor.
Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche
Our favorite chocolate icebox cookies get a hint of spice with the addition of cayenne and cinnamon in the dough. Don't worry, that tiny bit of heat is cooled down by the sticky-sweet dulce de leche filling. If you can't find dulce de leche at the store, try making your own.
Buttery Mint Slices
Chocolate and mint combine for a melt-in-your-mouth cookie that will have you coming back for more. And don't let those pretty layers keep you from trying this icebox cookie recipe. You can easily achieve the rectangle shape of these slice-and-bake cookies with the help of a loaf pan.
Pistachio-Cranberry Icebox Cookies
Jeweled with dried cranberries and a hint of orange zest, these icebox cookies get a salty crunch from pistachio nuts. The recipe makes 60 cookies, so this is a great freezer-friendly cookie recipe to stock before the holiday season gets too crazy.
Cashew Icebox Cookies
Honey-roasted cashews give these icebox cookies just right amount of salty-sweet flavor. The pretty finish is simply a drizzle of melted butterscotch-flavor pieces combined with a bit of shortening (which helps it harden to the cookie).
Candied Ginger and Orange Icebox Cookies
Sugar and spice definitely come into play in this icebox cookie recipe. Chopped crystallized ginger (try making your own!) and shredded orange peel make an unforgettable pairing in these zesty cookies. When removing the citrus peel, be sure to avoid cutting into the bitter white pith.
Peanut Butter and Mocha Checkerboards
Have your coffee and eat it too with these checkerboard slice-and-bake cookies. To get these icebox cookies ready for baking quicker, go ahead and pop the dough in the freezer before getting them layered so their distinctive design so the colors don't blend together.
Pistachio-Vanilla Bean Cookies
These icebox cookies are a well-loved Test Kitchen recipe you'll want to make every Christmas. A dip in some melted white chocolate will make these refrigerator cookies look extra special at your cookie exchange. To easily (and quickly) chop your pistachios, use a food processor.
Cinnamon Roll Cookies
No yeast required for these cinnamon rolls! Here we've sprinkled a large cookie dough rectangle with a cinnamon-sugar mix before rolling and chilling. Use a sharp serrated knife to make sure you get clean, even cuts on these slice-and-bake cookies.
Meyer Lemon-Rosemary Slices
It's a good thing this icebox cookie recipe makes a lot (80 cookies, to be exact), because these are a poppable treat you won't be able to stop eating. We used freshly-squeezed Meyer lemons (they're slightly sweeter), but regular lemons will do if your grocery store doesn't have any in stock. These cookies will go perfectly with your afternoon cup of tea.
Brown Sugar Icebox Cookies
Enjoy the rich, molasses flavor from brown sugar in this easy icebox cookie recipe. Choose between toasted hazelnuts or pecans for the dough (and for rolling). If you decide to freeze your cookie dough, wait until you're ready to bake them before rolling in toppings.
Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Wreaths
Sure, sugar cookie cutouts are a given at Christmastime, but if you want to accomplish a quick festive look for the dessert table, give these slice-and-bake sugar cookies a try. Rolled in green sugar and arranged in adorable wreaths, these icebox cookies are (almost) too cute to eat.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Spirals
For a showy cookie presentation, look no further than these slice-and-bake cookies. Layers of purchased chocolate cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough get rolled together for an incredibly easy cookie recipe. Try adding some espresso powder to your cookie sprials for a caffeinated twist.
Golden Butterscotch Icebox Cookies
These delightful icebox cookies get their rich flavor from butter (of course) and dark brown sugar. With only eight ingredients, there's a good chance you already have the stuff to make these cookies in the pantry.
Maple-Macadamia Icebox Cookies
Enjoy a taste of winter with these maple-flavor icebox cookies. The recipe calls for maple sugar, but you can alternatively use brown sugar and add some maple flavoring. If you aren't planning on serving these beauties immediately, store them un-iced. Then when it's eating time, drizzle your cookies with that sweet maple icing.
Lemon-Cream Icebox Cookie Sandwiches
Calling all citrus fans! Turn buttery lemon slice cookies into cute sandwich cookies by filling with sweet lemon cream frosting or lemon curd. Roll them in crushed lemon candies or yellow sugar for a showy finish.
Three Pepper Spiced Cookies
Pepper and cookies might sound like an odd combo, but don't knock it 'til you try it. Ancho chile pepper, black pepper, and cayenne pepper all come to the party in these spiced refrigerator cookies. Don't worry, there's still sugar in the mix, too. And the chocolate-dipped half of the cookie gives it some extra sweetness.
Date Pinwheel Cookies
Pitted dates turn into a thick, sweet filling for these icebox cookies after getting simmered with some sugar on the stovetop. For the spiral effect here, you'll layer rolled portions of the cookie dough into a rectangle. Using waxed paper as a guide, you'll roll until a log is formed.