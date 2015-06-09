Combining butter and sugar doesn't get much better than this. These popular homemade cookies are perfectly soft and chewy in every bite. To change up the flavor a bit, try using brown sugar or maple sugar. We've perfected our recipe for cut-out sugar cookies as well if you want to break out the festive shapes.

Test Kitchen Tip: Look and listen to determine when your favorite cookies are done. These cookies should darken slightly and crackle audibly when nearing the finish.