Copycat Girl Scout Cookie Recipes for When It’s Not Cookie Season

The window for buying Girl Scout cookies lasts six to eight weeks, and each local council decides when their cookie season begins. Generally, that’s sometime between January and April, though some Scouts sell as early as September. So, what’s a Girl Scout cookie lover to do when cravings hit outside cookie season? Count on our copycat Girl Scout cookie recipes to see you through. Here are a few popular choices for homemade Girl Scout cookies so you can earn that cookie badge (or at least get to savor your favorite cookie any time a craving strikes).

Samoas Remake: Samoas Bars

One of the most requested of the homemade Girl Scout Cookies is Samoas Bars, which is a bit surprising since these cookies go by a couple of names—Samoas or Caramel deLites—depending on your region. While those sold by your local Scouts are the usual round cookies, we transformed everything you love about them into an easy-to-bake bar cookie. That’s right: The tender, buttery crust, the gooey coconut mixture, the chocolate drizzle—it’s all here!

Thin Mint Remake: Copycat Chocolate-Mint Thin Cookies

You’ll be surprised and delighted at how easy it is to make copycat Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies. Just be sure to chill the dough until firm enough to slice so they keep the classic circle shape (though ovals will taste just as wonderful). Serve the crisp, chocolaty, cool-mint cookies after dinner with simple ice cream sundaes for a dessert that will make everyone smile.

Peanut Butter Patties Remake: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Our taste panel (yes, we taste-test every BH&G-approved recipe) deemed these copycat Girl Scout Peanut Butter Cookies “dangerously good.” Of course, when you top a buttery wafer cookie with creamy peanut butter and enrobe the whole thing in chocolate, how could they be anything but dangerously good? To keep your family from gobbling these all in one day, stash some in the freezer.

S'mores Remake: S'mores Cookies

For these copycat Girl Scout cookies, crisp graham cracker-like squares get coated in marshmallow cream and then again in a melty robe of milk chocolate. And guess what? You don’t even need an electric mixer to make these—a pastry blender ($10, Walmart) will do the trick.

Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies Remake: Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

In your hunt for homemade Girl Scout cookie recipes, how about trying something new alongside the longstanding favorites? The organization’s Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies debuted in 2019 and quickly turned a lot of heads in the food world—including ours. Here’s our take, which taps into the salted caramel appeal of the originals. And because the Girl Scout version of this cookie is gluten-free, we offer a gluten-free bar cookie version, too.

There you have it, five copycat Girl Scout cookie recipes to get you through the dark days before the next cookie sale starts. Make them any time of year the craving strikes.