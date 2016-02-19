Want to gift a little indulgence? Pecans and butterscotch pieces mix nicely in rich shortbread bites. For a full-flavor holiday treat, you can't go wrong with this cookie mix. The recipient only has to add shortening and butter and bake about 7 minutes, so you may want to deliver this cookie mix in a jar when you have a little time to visit—maybe, just maybe they'll want to bake right away so you can enjoy the buttery cookies, too.