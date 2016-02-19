Our Best Cookie-in-a-Jar Recipes
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Know a peanut butter fiend? Look no further. With peanut butter cups in every bite, there's no way your recipient won't enjoy this thoughtful gift. Gift your cookie mix with the mixing and baking directions so they know how much peanut butter, butter, eggs, and vanilla to add.
Chocolate-Covered Raisin Oatmeal Cookie Mix
Don't choose between raisin oatmeal cookies or chocolate chip oatmeal cookies—have both all in one! Dress up this standby recipe with a beloved candy. Adding chocolate-covered raisins to traditional oatmeal cookies is an unexpected touch to a cookie recipe in a jar, heck, it's an unexpected twist to any cookie recipe.
Lemon Crispies Mix
Crunchy with refreshing notes of citrus, these lemon crispies make a delightful winter food gift jars. White ingredients pop in the jar when finished off with a bright red ribbon. It only takes 30 minutes to put together this thoughtful gift, and your recipient will have freshly baked cookies in less than an hour.
Butterscotch-Pecan Shortbread Cookie Mix
Want to gift a little indulgence? Pecans and butterscotch pieces mix nicely in rich shortbread bites. For a full-flavor holiday treat, you can't go wrong with this cookie mix. The recipient only has to add shortening and butter and bake about 7 minutes, so you may want to deliver this cookie mix in a jar when you have a little time to visit—maybe, just maybe they'll want to bake right away so you can enjoy the buttery cookies, too.
Toasted-Coconut Drops Mix
This cookie mix is perfect for the health nut in your life to prove you can eat sweets while getting a nutritional boost. These giftable cookies have fiber-boosting flaxseed, heart-healthy oats and nuts, and use a mix of whole wheat and all-purpose flour.
Cranberry-Vanilla Cereal Drops
Take a break from chocolate! Cranberries lend cheery holiday color while marshmallows and macadamia nuts combine for a satisfying texture in each mouthful. This no-bake cereal cookie is a ready-to-eat mason jar food gift so your recipient doesn't have to do any kitchen work before enjoying.
How to Make a Dazzling Food Gift in a Jar
Watch as we show you a simple food gift-wrapping idea that works great with a holiday cookie mix. All you need is a glass jar, some common crafts supplies, and a dose of creativity.
Hazelnut Rocky Road Brownie Mix
Chocolate + hazelnuts = surefire new favorite. Already-tempting brownies benefit from mini marshmallows, toasted hazelnuts, and chocolate-hazelnut spread. Personalize to individual taste by adding either milk or dark chocolate pieces to the jar. It's one of our favorite brownie mix in a jar recipes.
Christmas Drops Mix
Festive green and red gumdrops make these easy cookies perfect for the holidays. Layer pieces of white chocolate in the jar; they'll melt atop the cookies for a food gift that'll have the recipient saying, "oh, goodie gumdrops!"
Toffee-Pecan Cookie Mix
This holiday season, give the gift of a tasty dessert to friends and family with this classic cookie-in-a-jar recipe. Featuring layers of chocolate, toffee, coconut, and pecans, the crowd-pleasing cookie mix can be stored for up to a month. Based on ratings, this is one of our best cookies in a jar, try it to confirm.
Coconut-Crunch Cookie Mix
The secret to these extra-crunchy cookies? A cup of crushed cornflakes! The cereal blends with flaked coconut and chopped pecans for a seriously indulgent cookie-in-a-jar recipe that's ready to gift to anyone on your "nice list" in just 20 minutes.
Tropical White Chocolate Cookie Mix
No standard chocolate chip cookie mix in a jar here, we give cookies a tropical twist with dried apricots and chopped macadamia nuts. Creamy white chocolate pieces make the fruity treats even more indulgent.
Toffee-Peanut Cookie Mix
Monster cookie fans, this one's for you. While they're not the classic M&M cookies in a jar, we amped up this cookie mix with candy-coated chocolate, toffee pieces, and roasted peanuts. This easy cookie-in-a-jar recipe, which makes 30 crumbly cookies that'll get gobbled up at lightning speed.
Whole Wheat Chocolate-Raisin Cookie Mix
Deliver nutty flavor to this classic cookie-in-a-jar recipe by swapping all-purpose flour for whole wheat flour. Mindful ingredients like golden raisins, dark chocolate, and toasted pecans complete the mouthwatering medley to create a mason jar food gift you can feel good about giving.
Milk Chocolate-Cherry Cookie Mix
Creamy milk chocolate and fruit meet in this coconut-studded cookie-in-a-jar recipe. Sweet dried cherries add the perfect amount of tang to these loaded holiday cookies. Gift them to neighbors and coworkers to spread holiday cheer.
Macaroon Mix
Get into the holiday spirit with our flaky Christmas macaroon mix. Candied cherries and orange peel add bright citrus flavor and color to the cookie in a jar gift anyone would love to receive.
Toffee Blondies in a Jar
Get all your favorite cookie flavors in the form of a rich and crumbly blondie bar. This golden dessert mix yields 16 dense, buttery, and decadent dessert bars packed with toffee and pecans. Try it for a no-fail food gift this holiday season.