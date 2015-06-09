Chocolate Cookie Recipes
Chocolate-Espresso Coins
Warm cinnamon and espresso enhance the flavor of these mini chocolate chip cookies. Splattered with melted chocolate, the bite-size bits are a dream for chocolate-lovers and coffee-lovers alike.
Triple-Peanut and Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate peanut butter cups, peanut butter, and peanuts join forces in one of our most decadent chocolate cookie recipes. The chunky concoction ensures a mouthful of flavor in every bite.
Chocolate-Walnut Tassies
Studded with crunchy walnuts, these chocolate cookies boast a rich chocolate-and-cream-cheese base and fudgy filling. It's hard to eat just one of these cupcake-cookie hybrid wonders!
Chocolate Fudge Pistachio Thumbprints
Jessica of How Sweet It Is added savory pistachios to classic chocolate thumbprints for the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
Chocolate-Dipped Trail Bites
Chocolate chips put a sweet spin on the tart cranberries and shredded orange peel in this cookie recipe. Dunk the trail-mix-inspired dessert in warm melted chocolate and dust with coarse sea salt, if you like.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
You'll want to write this one down. After all, it's not often you find a low-calorie, low-fat chocolate cookie recipe: Supersoft and bursting with chocolate chunks, these cookies are as tasty as they are smart.
Hazelnut-Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches
For a unique and delicious food gift, fill a cute package with these darling chocolate cookie sandwiches. Featuring a creamy white chocolate-hazelnut center, this cookie recipe is sure to please any chocolate-lover.
Milk Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches
These mini cookie sandwiches pack a double dose of chocolate flavor, thanks to the creamy chocolate filling and melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate cookie exteriors.
Chocolate Cookies with Smoked Salt
Hints of espresso give these dark chocolate cookies star status. Dunk the delicious dessert in melted chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt for a professional-looking finish.
Triple-Chocolate Cookies
With three different kinds of chocolate, these cookies are a perfect dessert for the most serious of chocolate-lovers. If it's still not enough chocolate, add rich chocolate topping to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Best-Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies
We love classic chocolate chip cookies, but breaking tradition can be just as delicious. Put a twist on everyone's favorite classic cookie recipe with these tips.
Chocolaty Caramel Thumbprints
Chopped pecans give a crunchy texture to these delectable chocolate cookies. A spoonful of gooey caramel and a drizzle of chocolate take the cookie recipe over the top.
Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies
To create the ultimate chocolate dessert, dip double-chocolate cookies into creamy chocolate ganache, then watch the tempting treats disappear.
Mocha Munchies
If you love a sweet with your coffee, you'll flip for these coffee-flavor chocolate cookies. Infused with coffee liqueur and chocolate-covered espresso beans, the mocha dessert is moist and delicious. Crispy pecans add a subtle crunch.
Hazelnut Cocoa Coins
Adding toasted hazelnuts to this dessert recipe gives the thin chocolate cookies a crunchy texture and slightly nutty flavor. Drizzle melted chocolate over the cookies after they come out of the oven.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Soft, chocolaty crinkle cookies are a holiday classic, but we love them year-round. A sprinkling of powdered sugar adds lightness to balance the rich chocolate cookies.
Mocha Coconut Crinkles
Mocha + coconut = delicious. You'll to double this indulgent recipe from blogger Jessica of How Sweet It Is.
Italian Chocolate Spice Cookies
Rich cocoa powder combines with cinnamon and cloves for a uniquely flavored chocolate cookie. The warm, spicy notes make this a go-to cold-weather cookie recipe. Add some extra sweetness with a light drizzle of powdered-sugar icing.
Minty Cocoa Fudge Sandwich Cookies
You'd better make a double batch -- these layered chocolate cookies will be gone before you know it. The combination of chewy chocolate-mint cookies and creamy chocolate filling is utterly addictive.
Peanut Butter Munchies
Peanut butter and chocolate are delicious on their own, but together they're just plain irresistible. The soft bite-size cookies feature luscious cocoa and a salty, smooth peanut butter filling.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cookies
Amp up traditional chocolate cookies with a jar of chocolate-hazelnut spread. The buttery addition adds moisture and light nutty flavor to these cinnamon-spiced sweets.