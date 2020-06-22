Exactly How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Skillet

You know the cook-and-flip method that works so well for pancakes? We'll show you how to tweak it to make the perfect cookie on your stovetop.

As I continue to shelter in place, social media has become my go-to spot for finding new and creative baking tips. Most recently, I discovered a TikTok video that shows how to make chocolate chip cookies in a skillet. And no, not the version where you bake one giant cookie in the oven. In the video, user @iankewks uses the same cook-and-flip method you'd follow for you making pancakes but with chocolate chip cookie dough. While it appeared flatter than your average cookie, the final shot shows a perfectly crispy-meets-gooey treat getting dipped in milk. I was intrigued and had to find out whether this actually works. Spoiler alert: it does, but the process is a bit trickier than the video makes it look. After several attempts, I finally got some delicious results. Here's how to make chocolate chip cookies in a skillet and a few tips to keep in mind if you decide to give it a try.

Image zoom By flipping cookies on a skillet like a pancake, both sides get crispy. Katlyn Moncada

How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Skillet

To start, I whipped up the dough from this classic Better Homes & Gardens chocolate chip cookie recipe. (You can also use purchased dough.) Using the TikTok video as a guide, here are the steps I followed:

Prepare your skillet by lightly greasing it. The video used butter but I used nonstick cooking spray. You can also skip greasing and use a nonstick skillet instead. Using a cookie scoop or rounded tablespoon full, drop a few cookies on the skillet and press them down lightly with the back of a spoon. Place skillet on the stove and set the burner to low heat. Cover with a lid (aluminum foil works, too) and cook 15-20 minutes, carefully flipping once about halfway through or when the edges start to get golden brown. This was the trickiest part, but I found 16 minutes total to be the sweet spot. Take the skillet off the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Transfer cookies to a cooling rack and (for the hardest part) wait until they cool before digging in.

Image zoom Without flipping, the cookie (left) looks similar to a regular baked version. On a light-colored greased pan, the cookie (center) was crispy and chewy. On an ungreased dark skillet, the cookie was more crispy but still chewy. Katlyn Moncada

"Pancookie" Baking Tips

Many of the skillet baking methods resulted in variations similar to those you'd have when baking cookies in the oven. For example, the cookies I attempted on my darker skillet turned out more brown on the bottom than on my lighter skillet. If you have a preference for your chocolate chip cookies, use some trial and error with one or two cookies until they're just the way you like them. Here are a few tips that helped me achieve my favorite cookie version, which is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Starting with a cool pan is key. Make sure your stovetop is off or your skillet is off the heat to prevent the cookies from spreading too much. If your dough seems greasy, give them a quick chill (at least 30 minutes) in the fridge.

Use low heat to start. I used medium heat during my first attempt, which caused the cookies to darken too quickly before they had a chance to cook through.

Some of the comments on the video asked if you need to flip the cookies halfway through baking. If you choose not to flip the cookies as I did, they still turn out tasty and have a more classic cookie appearance.

If you decide to flip your cookies, wait until the edges are golden brown. They will be delicate either way (I had a few break), so try to get your spatula all the way beneath before trying to turn them.