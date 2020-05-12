Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal Is the Best Breakfast for Anyone with a Serious Sweet Tooth

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you prefer a little something sweet for your first meal of the day, you might opt for a stack of buttermilk pancakes or a plate full of French toast. Now, there's a new way to get your sugar rush for breakfast in the form of miniature chocolate chip cookies.

The trend started on social media in the past week, with users on Instagram and Tik Tok showing off their bowls of bite-sized goodness. Not only does the dish look delicious, but it's super easy to make. First, you'll need a batch of cookie dough. You can use a chocolate chip, classic sugar, or any other recipe you prefer. To get perfectly teeny tiny cookies, measure out one teaspoon of dough, notes Wendy Kou, author of Colossal Cookies, who is also an expert on making super small cookies. Put the little balls on a cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for eight to 10 minutes. She even shares her homemade cookie recipe on her Instagram account, so your "cereal" can look just like hers.

Justin Schuble, who runs the popular Instagram account @dcfoodporn, also uploaded his chocolate chip cookie creation a few days ago. After the popularity of the original post, Schuble shared another photo of his cereal with a few tips, specifically if you're using store-bought cookie dough. Schuble writes to cut the dough into the same size pieces, so they all bake evenly. He notes that adding an extra chocolate chip on top of each piece results in a "prettier final product," and bake at 350°F for about seven minutes. After you let them cool for a little bit, feel free to add them into a bowl with cold milk. If you don't want the cookies soggy, Schuble says to only add a few at a time.