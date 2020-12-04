With big family holiday dinners going virtual and no in-person greetings to Santa this year, the longing for tradition is high. This applies to food traditions, too. According to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bob’s Red Mill, three out of five (60%) Americans say the family would “throw a fit” if a specific dish wasn’t on the holiday table. I don’t know about you, but it just wouldn’t be Christmas without my grandma’s famous chocolate chip cookies. So when nearly half the country (49%) plans to spend the holidays with immediate family only, what about those favorite cookies usually made by loved ones that won’t be at your event?

While 53% say the person who usually makes their favorite dish won’t be around this year, 67% still expect the enjoy the dish. That means more people are taking on a traditional family recipe by themselves for the very first time. Yay for more baking therapy!

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

America's Top Cookie Flavors

Because the holidays wouldn't be complete without cookies for Santa (or me!), here are the top cookie flavors America will make in 2020, according to the survey: