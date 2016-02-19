20 Irresistible Peach Cobbler and Crisp Recipes to Make This Summer
Peach Crisp
Our versatile peach crisp recipe can be made with fresh or frozen peaches and is ready in an hour. The secret to the irresistible peach cobbler topping? Crushed graham crackers that add crumbly sweetness to the oat, cinnamon, and brown sugar topping. Don't forget the ice cream!
Classic Peach Cobbler
This is the classic peach cobbler you want when only the classic will do. Those buttery biscuits and fresh peach slices are the best ending to any meal. For an even more impressive dessert, add a dash of cinnamon to the biscuit dough. You can thank us later.
Peach-Berry Hot Honey Crisp
Chile-infused honey may sound a bit strange, but all it takes is a drop and your tastebuds will be calling for more. That divine honey paired with warm spices and tart summer-ripe berries creates a peach crisp recipe you'll want to make on repeat.
Peach Cobbler with Thyme Biscuits
Put your herb garden to work by spicing up an ordinary biscuit topping with sprigs of fresh thyme. It transforms classic warm biscuits and gooey peaches from ordinary cobbler into an extraordinary treat.
Peach Crisp with Corn Bread Topper
Grab your skillet! It's the only pan you need to whip up this yummy peach crisp. And thanks to cornbread topping (using shortcut ingredient corn muffin mix!) and a drizzle of honey, this easy crisp becomes the ultimate summer comfort food. Tip: If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, transfer your peach filling to a 2-quart baking dish instead.
Peach-a-Berry Cobbler
Plump blueberries mix with brown sugar and peaches, bringing together classic sweet and fruity flavors. If you're making this peach cobbler out of season, try frozen fruit for a taste of summer any time of year.
Stove-Top Peach-Blackberry Crisp
Want a new spin on a favorite peach recipe? Add blackberries and top with pecans and shredded coconut for unique flavor. The best part? This easy peach crisp gets dessert on the table in only 30 minutes!
Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler
Don't mess with a classic. Sweet peaches with notes of cinnamon are topped with whole wheat star biscuits in this delectable dish. Try it with a refreshing scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt for an extra treat.
Peach Cobbler with Cinnamon-Swirl Biscuits
The only thing better than a peach cobbler recipe is one made with flaky homemade cinnamon rolls on top. You'll crave this cinnamon roll-inspired dessert for breakfast, too!
Mish-Mash Cookie Cobbler
Yes, you read that right: Cookie cobbler is a very real (and delicious!) dessert. Instead of the traditional biscuit topping, we've created an oatmeal-raisin cookie to top-off the warm fruit filling. This peach cobbler also includes plums and cherries, but feel free to mix it up based on what you've got stocked.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
This surprising take on classic peach cobbler is made on the grill! Caramel ice cream topping gives the peach filling a little extra oomph, while crushed pretzels add a touch of saltiness to the crunchy topping.
Peach-Pecan Cobbler
Tender pecan pieces jewel our fluffy homemade biscuits in this easy peach cobbler recipe. To take the dish up another notch, try making some homemade peach ice cream that's got a hint of bourbon for extra flavor.
Test Kitchen Tip: Select peaches that have healthy golden-yellow skin without tinges of green. The ripe fruit should yield slightly to gentle pressure.
Stovetop Peach-Raspberry Cobbler
You'll love this alternative to classic peach cobbler that only takes 20 minutes to "bake." The peach-raspberry mixture only needs a few minutes on the stovetop instead of the oven before topping with homemade puff pastry twists.
Gingered Peach and Pear Crisp
Freshly grated ginger mingles with peaches and pears, while crushed gingersnaps and oats form a satisfyingly crunchy topping. Each bite of this dessert is full of complex, fruity flavors.
Peach Crumble Bars
For a peach crisp dessert for the road, try these totable crumble bars. The warm peach filling gets a buttery and nutty crisp topping that will be hard to stop eating. Pack the bars into airtight containers (after they're completely cooled) and bring them on your next summer picnic.
Peach Macaroon Cobbler
Upgrade your peach cobbler with a double dose of coconut inspired by the chewy sweet treats. It's mixed into the crumbly biscuits and sprinkled on top for good measure. Don't skip the homemade whipped cream as a subtle and sweet finish to this delicious dessert.
Cheery Cherry-Peach Cobbler
Sweet peaches and tart cherries play off each other in this delightful dessert recipe. The soft biscuit-like topping adds a comfort food element your family will love. Use seasonal cherries for a subtle and fresh taste variation.
Peach-Almond Crisp
Almonds give our tasty peach crisp its mild toastiness, while ginger adds a hint of zing to the saucy peach filling. No peach nectar for the filling? Orange juice works just as well. Serve this crisp hot from the oven with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Peach-Blueberry Ginger-Oat Crisp
Fresh peaches and blueberries are an unbeatable combination, but our favorite part of this recipe is the topping. Made with crushed gingersnap cookies, oats, and pecans, it gives new life to a classic summer crisp.
Kiwi-Peach Cobbler
Add tropical tartness to traditional peach cobbler with fresh kiwifruit slices. Our cinnamon-and-cloves crumble topping adds crunchy texture while complementing the sweetness of the filling. Bonus: The low sodium and fat count makes this a healthy peach dessert that's less than 300 calories per serving.