Almost any fruit or combination of fruits works in a simple batter-topped fruit cobbler. Follow these easy steps to learn how to make fruit cobbler, then experiment with some of our favorite fruit cobbler recipes. Peach cobbler, apple cobbler, cherry cobbler—we have them all!

No matter the time of year, a fruit cobbler makes a perfect ending to a meal. Cobbler, a cousin to deep-dish pie, gets its name from its biscuit topping that resembles cobblestones. Ripe, in-season fruit such as peaches, apples, or berries serves as a tasty base for dollops of batter placed on top and baked until golden brown. If you've never learned how to make cobbler before, this is an excellent opportunity to utilize your favorite fresh seasonal fruits (frozen fruit works, too!) and make them into a warm, delicious dessert masterpiece. Get your ice cream ready, you're going to want a giant scoop to go with your fresh-from-the-oven fruit cobbler.

Cherry Cobbler Credit: Blaine Moats

How to Make Cobbler

To get started, you'll pick a great fruit cobbler recipe (we've got some tasty recommendations), then follow our Test Kitchen's easy process to make a sweet cobbler filling and crust.

Stir filling ingredients pan cobbler Credit: Scott Little

Step 1: Prepare Filling

Once you've made the difficult decision between peach cobbler, berry cobbler, mixed fruit cobbler, or another flavor of fruit cobbler, it's time to start on the cobbler filling. Place the fruit and other filling ingredients in a saucepan ($40, Target) as directed in the recipe. Use a wooden spoon ($7, Target) and stir until well mixed.

thicken cook stir filling Credit: Scott Little

Step 2: Simmer Cobbler Filling

Cook filling over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the fruit breaks down and gets juicy. Stir constantly until the liquid thickens and bubbles. Keep cobbler filling hot over low heat while you prepare the topping mixture.

cobbler topping mixture stir Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Step 3: Prepare Cobbler Topping

The cobbler topping (or cobbler biscuits) are usually made of some combination of flour, sugar, baking powder and/or baking soda, salt, butter, egg, milk, and sometimes spices such as cinnamon or herbs. For chocolate cobbler biscuits, cocoa powder is usually added. In a mixing bowl ($7, Walmart) stir together the topping mixture ingredients just until the dry ingredients are moistened. The mixture will be lumpy.

Test Kitchen Tip: For a light, flaky cobbler topping, do not overmix the cobbler dough. Overmixed dough produces tough, dense results.

assemble cobbler spoon filling Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Step 4: Assemble Fruit Cobbler

Transfer the hot filling mixture to a baking dish ($50, Williams Sonoma). Use a flatware tablespoon to scoop up the topping mixture. Use a second spoon to push the mixture onto the hot filling, spacing the mounds equally on the cobbler filling.

bake cobbler Credit: Jason Donnelly

Step 5: Bake Cobbler

Bake fruit cobbler until the topping is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Enjoy warm with a scoop of ice cream, if you like.

Easy Fruit Cobbler Shortcuts

If peaches (or whatever fruit cobbler you're craving) aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen fruit for the fresh fruit in most recipes. Have some pie filling in the pantry? There are plenty of easy cobbler recipes that utilize canned pie filling for the base as well, but make sure you're using recipes that call for it. Try our one-pot mixed berry cobbler that includes refrigerated biscuits for a quick and easy dessert.