Fruit Cobblers and Crisps to Show Off Your Seasonal Produce
Cherry Cobbler with White Chocolate-Almond Biscuits
Tart red cherries get nice and bubbly while flaky white chocolate biscuits are the crown on top. Oh, and you'll definitely want to make the homemade mascarpone cream included with our recipe. It really takes this cherry cobbler to the next level.
One-Pot Mixed Berry Cobbler
All the berries come together (in a quick 20-minute prep time!) for this unforgettable one-pot dish that starts on the stove and ends in the oven. We've used canned biscuits to make an easy cobbler topping. Load it up with a scoop of ice cream and your dessert is ready.
Peach Crisp
This crisp is peachy keen in any season. In the summer, to ensure your fresh peaches are ripe, pick ones with a yellow or cream-color near the stem. The secret to the crumbly topping? Graham crackers! Serve warm with ice cream for a delish dessert.
Berry Slump Bake
Don't let the name throw you off. New Englanders named these for their "slumpy" look, but it'll taste just as good (or better) than your favorite blackberry cobbler recipe. We've thrown in some blueberries to the mix for good measure before giving it a biscuit-like topping.
Spicy Autumn Fruits Cobbler with Graham Cracker Biscuits
This is a fruit cobbler recipe gone rogue thanks to a daring combo of Asian pears, golden raisins, and sugar-covered cranberries. Combine those with ground ginger, sweet nutmeg, and a pinch of hot cayenne pepper for a real spiced treat.
Blackberry Cobbler
Got a bunch of sage in the herb garden? Try frying sage leaves in some butter to add an earthy bite to this blackberry cobbler recipe. Avoid having to clean your oven by placing an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet on the oven rack beneath your blackberry cobbler to catch spillage.
Creamy Cherry Cobbler with Pound Cake Topper
Our cream cheese-infused cherry cobbler is perfect for picnics. Best of all, it's easy to scoop and takes only 25 minutes to grill. Prepare the fruit mixture ahead to make the backyard barbecue go more smoothly.
Chutney-Style Apple Cobbler
Add a kick to your apple cobbler recipe by adding jalapeño peppers. That's right, the spicy pepper isn't just for salsa or your favorite appetizer. We've combined our fruit chutney-inspired cobbler recipe warm pumpkin pie spice before baking. Cool it down with some vanilla yogurt.
Cast-Iron Mixed Berry Crisp
Looking for new ways to use your grill? Try making a mixed berry crisp of raspberries, blackberries, and/or blueberries over the open flame. You could use one large cast-iron skillet or some mini skillets for personal-size desserts.
Mixed-Berry Crumble
Warm, nutty, and full of fruit, this dessert can be made in your slow cooker. The whole family will love the crumbled Kashi cereal and biscotti cookies in the delicious topping.
Peach Macaroon Cobbler
Fans of the chewy coconut cookies will get a kick out of this macaroon-inspired cobbler recipe. Warm baked peaches and a coconut topping make this dessert a treat for the eyes as well as for the taste buds. Serve with whipped cream for a memorable ending to a meal.
Apple-Cranberry Crisp
This crisp recipe just screams fall. Packed with sweet apples and tart cranberries, you'll find this that is quite the delightful fruity dish. For a more healthful alternative to whipped cream, serve with a dollop of vanilla or lemon yogurt.
Peach-Almond Crisp
This ginger-spiced fruit dessert is a breeze to put together. In less than an hour, you'll be diving into this easy peach crisp. Select peaches that have healthy golden-yellow skin without tinges of green. The ripe fruit should yield slightly to gentle pressure.
Tropical Apricot Crisp
Take your fruit dessert on a tropical vacation with this apricot crisp recipe. An assortment of honey-glazed apricots, dried fruit, and shaved coconut makes this crisp an instant favorite. Add vanilla bean ice cream or oats sprinkled with cinnamon for creaminess or crunch.
Blueberry Crisp
Traditional blueberry crisp, served warm, is an old-time favorite. A splash of lemon juice brings out the fresh, delicate taste of each berry.
Choose-a-Fruit Crisp
It's so easy to customize this mouthwatering dessert. Whether you're craving an apple, peach, or blackberry crisp, the options are endless! Just grab your favorite fresh or frozen fruit for a quick and easy fruit crisp. Cinnamon and brown sugar add a touch of warm flavor in the crunchy oat topping.