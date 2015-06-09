Our Most Irresistible Apple Crisp and Apple Cobbler Recipes to Make This Fall
Walnut Apple Crisp
No need to spend hours in the kitchen, this slow cooker apple crisp recipe requires only 10 minutes of prep time. Then a couple hours in the slow cooker and dessert is served. Top with a scoop of ice cream for double the indulgence, if you're so inclined.
Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler
Purchased cinnamon rolls on top justify this easy apple cobbler as breakfast in our book. The seven-ingredient apple dessert/breakfast requires only about 30 minutes of hands-on time (just to prep the apples and stir the filling together), everything else is just a test of patience while things bake. The icing on top? Yeah, it's the icing from the package of cinnamon rolls. Doesn't get any easier than that.
Apple-Cranberry Crisp
Turn your orchard haul into a batch of cranberry-apple crisp in just under an hour. The filling is very slightly sweetened to balance the tart cranberries and let the natural sweetness of the apples shine. Then the classic crumbly topper—oats, sugar, cinnamon, and butter—on this apple crisp with oatmeal adds the more decadent flavors you love.
Grilled Apple Crisp with Porter-Toffee Sauce
Get ready, apple crisp aficionados. This unique spin on the classic dessert gets its irresistible, slightly smoky quality from cooking on your grill in one of those handy foil pans. Your favorite porter beer gives the brown sugar sauce a warm, nutty flavor. This is definitely not your usual apple crisp recipe.
Buy It: Hefty Foil Cake Pans ($5, Target)
Classic Apple Crisp
You can't beat a classic. From the golden crumb topping to the cinnamon-nutmeg sauce, this apple crisp recipe from chef Scott Peacock, is perfect for cool autumn evenings. Top each serving with the rich and creamy vanilla bean custard sauce to take it up a level and have everyone declaring this the best apple crisp recipe they've tasted!
Granny Smith Cobbler with White Cheddar Biscuits
Tart Granny Smith apples. Warm cinnamon and balsamic sauce. Sweet-salty white cheddar biscuits. Each bite of this home-style apple cobbler recipe has complex flavor dimensions that keep us coming back for bite after bite. Serve it warm on a chilly evening when you need a cozy fall dessert.
Pear, Apple, and Cranberry Cobbler
This apple cobbler idea adds two more fall fruit favorites to the mix. Pears and cranberries complement the apples and citrus flavors in the filling. Rustic biscuits with a bit of cornmeal create the topper that bakes to golden perfection in your casserole dish.
Buy It: Rachel Ray Round Casserole ($50, Target)
Polenta-Pecan Apple Cobbler
A layer of fluffy polenta and crunchy pecans makes this rustic apple cobbler recipe one of our favorites. It's brimming with warm apples, tart dried cherries, and a generous helping of cinnamon for a gorgeous dessert that's ready in an hour.
Apple-Walnut Cobbler
This apple cobbler ditches the usual drop biscuits in favor of an evenly-spread biscuit topper that means you can cut this apple dessert like a cake recipe. But just like all the best apple cobblers, the foundation is loads of fresh apples, walnuts, cinnamon, and sugar. If you miss the dollop look of biscuits, add a dollop of whipped cream and dust with cinnamon for pretty presentation.
Caramel Crunch Apple Crisp
To land this dessert in healthy apple crisp territory, we used minimal added sugar (mostly relying on the natural sugar of the apples), ample heart-healthy rolled oats, and whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose. Don't go thinking it won't taste amazing. It relies on all the usual apple crisp ingredients and gets drizzled with caramel for a silky-sweet finish.
Gluten Free Apple Crisp with Pistachios
This easy gluten-free apple crisp simply swaps in gluten-free rolled oats and gluten-free flour in its classic crumbly topping, making it the perfect treat for the whole family. Roasted pistachio nuts add an extra crunch and subtle salty nuttiness you can't resist.
Buy It: Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Rolled Oats ($6, Target)
Chutney-Style Apple Cobbler
Spicy jalapeños, dried fruits, and pumpkin pie spice cook with tart apples for a chutney-inspired filling for this apple cobbler. A fluffy buttermilk biscuit tops each serving for comfort food dessert at its finest.
Choose-a-Fruit Crisp
Here's a fruit crisp recipe for any season. In summer use peaches or apricots. Come fall, choose pears or apples. Or, use frozen fruit when you're craving a crisp recipe with fruit that's out of season. For all the fall vibes, serve your apple crisp with homemade pumpkin ice cream.