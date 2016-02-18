Hot Chocolate Recipes That Think Outside the Mug
Hot Cocoa Cupcakes
Made-from-scratch hot chocolate cupcakes are a great start, but it doesn't stop there. On our quest for an amazing cocoa-infused dessert, we topped these baby cakes with a marshmallow-like frosting. And for good measure, we added some coffee powder and coffee liqueur to intensify the chocolate flavor. This is one sweet and sophisticated hot chocolate dessert.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who says hot chocolate is a winter-only thing? Here, we’ve patterned a great ice cream sandwich after the flavors we love in a good mug of cocoa for a sweet, cool, and creamy gourmet hot chocolate dessert you can enjoy any time of year.
Hot Cocoa Brownie Cake
Gourmet hot chocolate brownies are now in your future. With marshmallow frosting piled high on a decadent brownie base, how can you go wrong? If you love hot chocolate and fluffy marshmallows, this is the ultimate way to indulge.
Related: 16 Irresistible Hot Chocolate Recipes You Need to Try
Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups
How cute are these hot chocolate cookies?! Simple sugar cookie shells are filled with chocolate ganache for the sweetest little cups of hot chocolate ever. Those cute handles are simply pretzel pieces “glued” on with melted white chocolate. Double the chocolaty fun by serving alongside a cup of homemade hot chocolate.
Buy It: Wilton Ultra Bake Professional 24 Cup Nonstick Mini Muffin Pan ($9, Target)
Hot Chocolate Stout Float
No mug needed here. A soda-shop glass showcases this stout-spiked version of a hot chocolate sundae. While beer and ice cream sound like a strange combo, stout-lovers will love this unique hot chocolate recipe that marries the creamy, cocoa-like appeal of a good stout with chocolate and ice cream.
Buy It: Libbey 12-Ounce Fountain Shoppe Glasses ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Hot Chocolate-Marshmallow Snowmen
Here’s one of our favorite gift-worthy edible hot chocolate ideas. Present these little cuties alongside a jar of hot chocolate drink mix. Recipients will love munching on the marshmallow treats while sipping mugs of cocoa. And it's a great recipe the kids can help make.
Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Truffles
Here, all the pleasures of a great hot chocolate recipe get bundled up in a sweet little two-bite package. But wait: there’s a surprise inside! Choose your filling, including almonds, pecan halves, toasted macadamia nuts, and dates and/or dried cherries. We admit that we’re partial to the macadamia nuts. Their buttery flavor meshes so well with the hot chocolate flavors.
Related: Slow Cooker Candy Recipes That Will Cure Your Sweet Tooth Cravings
Hot Cocoa Soufflé with Coffee Ice Cream
In case you didn't know, chocolate tastes most intense when it’s warm. This explains the enduring appeal of hot chocolate, hot fudge, hot chocolate lava cakes, and other warm chocolate desserts, including this hot chocolate dessert. Serve it warm from the oven with scoops of ice cream for an unforgettable finale at your next gathering.
Gooey Hot Cocoa Cup Cakes
These hot chocolate cupcakes aren't just cute, but also super delicious. A melty chocolate center turns these cupcakes into a mini molten lava cake. It's highly recommended to serve these treats while still warm from the oven.
Buy It: Wilton 12-Cup Muffin Pan ($7, Michaels)
Chocolate-Marshmallow Cookies
It’s a drop-cookie version of a hot chocolate recipe. Tucked underneath the super-simple chocolate glaze is a puffy marshmallow nestled atop a chocolate cookie for another great hot chocolate idea for thinking outside the mug.
Related: 23 of Our Test Kitchen's Best Cookie Recipes of All Time
Chocolate-Marshmallow Peanut Clusters
Here’s another chocolate-marshmallow treat that reminds us of everything we love about hot chocolate. Plus, there’s a bonus of peanuts in the mix for added crunch. And you can keep the oven turned off: These are no-bake treats at their sweet and simple best.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Here's a 4-ingredient hot chocolate dessert you'll make on repeat. Instead of sipping hot chocolate that's actually hot, you'll turn it into a frosty treat. Simply freeze the hot chocolate mixture into ice molds. Keep those hot cocoa cubes stocked in your freezer and simply blend with milk when your chocolate cravings strike.
Buy It: NutriBullet Blender Combo ($140, NutriBullet)
Hot Cocoa Tassies with Peppermint Frosting
If you’ve ever slipped a peppermint stick in a mug of hot chocolate, then topped the drink with marshmallows, you can imagine what these little gems taste like. The easy-to-make cocoa crusts are filled with a simple peppermint-marshmallow creme for lovely little cups of cheer.