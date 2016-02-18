Hot Chocolate Recipes That Think Outside the Mug
Hot Cocoa Tassies with Peppermint Frosting
If you’ve ever slipped a peppermint stick in a mug of hot chocolate, then topped the drink with marshmallows, you can imagine what these little gems taste like! The easy-to-make cocoa crusts are filled with a simple peppermint-marshmallow creme for lovely little cups of cheer indeed!
Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups
How cute are these? Simple sugar cookie shells are filled with chocolate ganache for the sweetest little cups of hot chocolate ever! Those handles are easy—they’re simply pretzel pieces “glued” on with melted white chocolate. Double the chocolaty fun by serving alongside your favorite hot chocolate recipe.
Hot Cocoa Brownie Cake
With marshmallow frosting piled high on a decadent brownie base, how can you go wrong? If you love hot chocolate and marshmallows, this gourmet hot chocolate-inspired dish is calling your name!
Hot Chocolate Stout Float
No mug here! A soda-shop glass showcases this stout-spiked version of a hot chocolate sundae. While beer and ice cream sound like a strange combo, stout-lovers will love this unique hot chocolate recipe that marries the creamy, cocoa-like appeal of a good stout with chocolate and ice cream.
Hot Chocolate-Marshmallow Snowmen
Here’s one of our favorite hot chocolate gift ideas! Present these little fellahs alongside a jar of hot chocolate drink mix. Recipients will love munching on the marshmallow treats while sipping mugs of cocoa. And if you’re looking for a recipe the kids can help make, you’ve found one!
Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Truffles
Here, all the pleasures of a great hot chocolate recipe get bundled up in a sweet little two-bite package. But wait—there’s a surprise inside! Choose your filling, including almonds, pecan halves, toasted macadamia nuts, and dates and/or dried cherries. We admit that we’re partial to the macadamia nuts—their buttery flavor meshes so well with the hot chocolate flavors.
Hot Cocoa Soufflé with Coffee Ice Cream
You know that chocolate tastes most intense when it’s warm, right? That explains the enduring appeal of hot chocolate, hot fudge, hot chocolate-lava cakes, and other warm chocolate desserts, including this hot chocolate soufflé. Serve it warm from the oven with scoops of ice cream for an unforgettable finale at your next dinner gathering.
Hot Cocoa Cupcakes
Sure—made-from-scratch hot chocolate-flavor cupcakes are a great start, but we didn’t stop there! On our quest for an amazing dessert, we topped these baby cakes with a marshmallow-like frosting. And for good measure, we added some coffee powder and coffee liqueur to intensify the chocolate flavor. This is one sweet and sophisticated hot chocolate-flavored dessert!
Chocolate-Marshmallow Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who says hot chocolate is a winter-only thing? Here, we’ve patterned a great ice cream sandwich after the flavors we love in a good mug of cocoa for a sweet, cool, and creamy gourmet hot chocolate dessert you can enjoy any time of year.
Hot Chocolate in a Mug
True, this story is all about ways to make hot chocolate flavors stand out in desserts, candies, and cookies. But if you simply want to know how to make hot chocolate, this video has you covered!
Chocolate-Marshmallow Cookies
You guessed it! It’s a drop-cookie version of a hot chocolate recipe. Tucked underneath the super-simple chocolate glaze is a puffy marshmallow nestled atop a chocolate cookie for another great hot chocolate idea for thinking outside the mug.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Peanut Clusters
Here’s another chocolate-marshmallow treat that reminds us of everything we love about hot chocolate. Plus, there’s a bonus of peanuts in the mix. And you can keep the oven turned off: These are no-bake treats at their sweet and simple best.