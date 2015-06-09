Dark Chocolate Desserts

June 09, 2015
Bittersweet dark chocolate is a king among chocolate-lovers. Take the rich treat one step further and include it in your next chocolate dessert. From quick and simple to elegant and showstopping, these dark chocolate dessert recipes are right for any night.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes

Dark chocolate and raspberries are a classic combination in dessert recipes, and for good reason: The bright, juicy berries balance the richness of dark chocolate. A topping of smooth chocolate truffle icing leaves you no choice but to indulge.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Nothing says best friends forever quite like chocolate and peanut butter. The marvelous duo meets again in this showstopping cheesecake, loaded with luscious dark chocolate and peanut butter cups.

Dark Chocolate Chip Granola Cookies

With crunch and heartiness from granola, these dark chocolate chip cookies pair perfectly with a glass of cold milk for an after-school snack or a simple dessert.

Our Best Chocolate Ganache

Whipping up a batch of this silky chocolate ganache is super simple to do. Just follow our step-by-step secrets to success.

Dulce de Leche Fluff Brownies

Mounds of swirly marshmallow creme add sticky sweetness to these caramely dulce de leche bars. The dark chocolate dessert gets a delightfully crunchy finish with a sprinkling of toasted pecans.

Classic Fudge Pops

Dip chilly pops in melty white or dark chocolate for an even more indulgent dessert. We love dark chocolate because it's rich in antioxidants.

Easy Chocolate for Dipping

Drippy chocolate adds delicious decoration to any sweet treat. We'll help you select the best chocolate for melting with our Test Kitchen tips.

Dark Chocolate Flan

It's hard to believe that decadent, melt-in-your-mouth flan requires only sugar, milk, and eggs. We infused our recipe with chocolate and cinnamon and topped it with gold leaf, making it the perfect chocolate dessert for a special occasion.

Chocolate Cannoli

Cocoa-infused ricotta and chocolate cannoli shells take the classic Italian dessert to the dark side. Speed up the preparation by using purchased cannoli shells (available at Italian food stores and large supermarkets).

Triple-Chocolate Gelato

There's something comforting about having chocolate desserts tucked in the freezer. This homemade gelato is the perfect treat to have on hand. When each creamy, dark chocolate-filled bite tastes this dreamy, there's no limiting the number of scoops.

Easy Chocolate Fudge

From rich mocha and rocky road to ultra-chocolate-peanut butter, we've got the most decadent dark chocolate variations of fudge you could imagine. Best of all, each serving of the chocolate dessert has fewer than 100 calories.

Dark Chocolate Pecan Pie

Jam-packed with crispy pecans and rich dark chocolate filling, this nutty pie will be a new favorite. Using frozen pastry dough speeds up the baking so you can enjoy it sooner.

Dark Chocolate Cake with Macaroon Filling

Win hearts with the rich combination of cocoa powder and melted dark chocolate in our moist cake recipe. The chocolate dessert goes over the top with the addition of sweet coconut filling.

Triple-Chocolate Cupcakes

Attention, all chocolate-lovers! Want to know the secret to these fluffy chocolate cupcakes? It's all in the frosting. We've laced ours with creme de cacao, a French chocolate liquer that lends dessert recipes a warm, rich flavor.

Devilish Delights

Bust out this chocolate recipe for coffee-lovers. The melt-in-your-mouth cookies get a triple blast of richness thanks to dark chocolate, coffee-infused chocolate, and a splash of coffee liqueur.

Chocolate-Rum Petits Fours

These divine minis are as cute as a cupcake! Warm Kahlua, a coffee-flavor liqueur, and chopped coffee beans join dark chocolate to make these rich bite-size chocolate desserts. We dare you to eat just one.

Incredible Turtle Brownies

Pecan-flecked dark chocolate brownies are even better when topped with melted chocolate and a tempting drizzle of caramel. Try this dessert recipe for a sweet finish at your next dinner party.

Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Fantasy

This stunning chocolate dessert is a fantasy indeed, and the prep takes only 20 minutes. You'll start with the buttery cookie crust, and then make the gooey chocolate-caramel topping.

Clove-Molasses Cake

The bold flavors of cloves, molasses, and bittersweet chocolate create a sweet and spicy balance in this gingerbreadlike chocolate dessert. The smooth chocolate glaze puts this dessert recipe over the top.

Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce

What better to top your bowl of creamy ice cream than homemade hot fudge sauce? We made ours with dark chocolate and real whipped cream to achieve a deeply rich, creamy sweetness. Bonus: If your taste buds are more adventurous, try our amaretto, espresso, and peanut butter variations.

Dark Chocolate Brownies

A whisper of cinnamon adds an undercurrent of scrumptious mystery to these seriously chocolaty brownies. Warning: They will practically beg to be eaten alongside a glass of milk.

Chocolate Blooms

Rolled in crunchy chopped almonds, these chewy, cocoa-rich cookies have a light crunch. The dark chocolate-raspberry ganache stays velvety smooth, even after a few days.

Best-Ever Chocolate Cake

Rich, moist chocolate cake is an ultimate dessert, and this is our favorite recipe. The dark chocolate cake is made even more delicious by our classic Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting.

Trilevel Brownies

These chocolaty bars have three luscious layers -- one nutty and chewy, another thick and fudgy, and one smooth and creamy. In short, it's the perfect dessert recipe any time you need a treat.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Mousse Cookies

Toasted hazelnuts top these mousse-crowned cookies for a tasty combo of crunchy and smooth textures. The cookie base, rich with vanilla-laced dark chocolate, is delicious on its own.

