Here they are: The best chocolate dessert recipes to turn to any time you're craving cocoa. We can speak from copious amounts of experience sampling, testing, and perfecting these decadent chocolate dessert ideas—they are all rich, luxurious, and unforgettable. While they taste like something you'd buy from a fancy bakery, these rich chocolate desserts are surprisingly simple. For this complete guide to the best chocolate dessert recipes, we've compiled our favorite individual chocolate desserts, easy chocolate desserts to make for a crowd, fancy chocolate desserts for parties, and much more. We've narrowed it down, but now the choice is yours: Which chocolate dessert will you try first?