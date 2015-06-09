Whether it's adding a classic finish to your French silk pie or giving your frosted brownies a crunchy topping, chocolate curls are one of the best ways to take your homemade desserts to the next level. And while it may seem tempting to buy packages of already-made chocolate shavings, you can easily make them at home (likely for much cheaper). Oh, and if you're an avid home cook, we're betting you might already have all the tools in your kitchen. Follow our easy guide to learn how to make chocolate curls two different ways.