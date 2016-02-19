Our Greatest Brownie Recipes When You Need Desserts by the Panful
Dulce de Leche Fluff Brownies
Jars of premade dulce de leche and marshmallow fluff make a decadent—and easy—addition to this otherwise homemade brownie recipe. The sweet toppings swirl together for a marbled effect on top of this batch of chocolate brownies, making this recipe chewy, gooey, and oh so sweet. Top the brownies with toasted chopped pecans for crunch.
Malted Brownies
It’s not just the malt ball candies on top that give this frosted brownie recipe its signature malted flavor. Vanilla malted milk powder and a homemade malted milk frosting add to the toasty and buttery flavors of these chocolatey brownies. The mini malted milk balls are optional, but they add a colorful finishing touch if you can find the candy-coated versions.
Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies
Make your own gluten-free flour mix or buy it already prepared for an easy brownie recipe that everyone can enjoy. These gluten-free brownies are delicious on their own, but the chocolate-cream cheese frosting makes them extra fudgy. Try this gluten-free brownie recipe with a sprinkle of peanut butter baking chips for a nutty twist that totally works.
Buy It: King Arthur Gluten-Free Flour ($9, Target)
Inside-Out S’mores Brownies
Bring the flavors of your favorite fireside dessert indoors with this fudgy s’mores brownie recipe. Real graham crackers and marshmallows are baked into the batter to create a mess-free version of this campfire classic. Make these for a summer picnic or cozy up with a batch during a winter evening; they’re delicious year-round!
Bourbon Brownies
These southern-inspired brownies add the bold flavor of bourbon with the nutty and sweet flavors of freshly toasted pecans. Although it’s just a splash of bourbon in the batter, the spirited flavor makes this simple brownie recipe stand apart. Top it with a homemade bourbon frosting and a drizzle of chocolate to give these boozy brownies an extra boost of sweetness.
Fudgy Cherry and Port Brownies
These brownies with fruit topping can fit in at an elegant occasion, especially since they’re made with a fortified wine. A splash of port and tangy raspberries contribute to the extraordinary flavor in these brownies. Pinkies up!
Orange-Kissed Chocolate Brownies
This brownie recipe with a twist marries the flavor of a chocolate orange with the chew of a fudgy brownie. A teaspoon of shredded orange peel and a few tablespoons of orange juice add tangy citrus flavor to the frosting that sits between two levels of chocolate. The best part is that this brownie recipe makes 32 brownies, so there’s plenty to go around.
Red Velvet Buttermilk Brownies
These vibrant red brownies are topped with a buttercream frosting made with real butter and vanilla. The buttermilk in this red velvet brownie recipe creates a cake-like texture once baked, where rich cocoa flavors are packed into each bite. You can freeze these brownies up to three months to make sure you always have a treat on hand.
Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
You don't have to wait for fall to enjoy pumpkin. Canned pumpkin puree gives a sweet-tart boost to this gooey brownie recipe, adding a gorgeous layer to your baked goodies. Top these pumpkin brownies with crushed walnuts for a nice crunch.
Sweet Potato Brownies
No one has to know there’s a vitamin-rich tuber in this healthy brownie recipe. The mashed sweet potato gives the brownies a dense texture inside with a flaky and crispy texture on the outside, and the vitamins and minerals loaded within may even warrant these lightly sweet brownies a spot on the dinner table. OK, maybe only after dinner is over!
Fudge Ripple Turtle Brownies
Adding a thick layer of melted caramel is only the first step to loading this fudge brownie recipe with delicious decadence. Drizzled chocolate and toasted pecans come next to add a sweet crunch to the dense and fudgy brownies below. The end result is a brownie that tastes almost exactly like a homemade candy turtle.
Buttermilk Brownies
If you’re from the South, you probably know this cake-like brownie recipe better as Texas Sheet Cake. A creamy chocolate-buttermilk frosting makes these cake-like brownies even better. Serve them warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Dark Chocolate Brownies
This dark chocolate brownie recipe is for lovers of fudgy dark chocolate. The batter is thick, but it spreads easily into the pan. The ultimate finale? Topping each bar with melting vanilla ice cream and hot fudge.
Tri-Level Brownies
The brownie in this chewy brownie recipe sits between a layer of creamy chocolate and a buttery oat base. The result is a crowd-pleaser that tastes like a combination of a chewy oatmeal cookie and a fudgy brownie. Walnut halves (or your favorite candy) make a tasty topper.
Four-Layer Caramel Crunch Brownies
This may just be the best fudgy brownie recipe you will ever bake. Consider these four layers: homemade fudge brownie, caramel, nougat, and chocolate. Yep—this brownie is as divine as it sounds.
Fudgy Brownies
Get back to basics. This classic fudgy brownie recipe has everything you love without a shopping trip for ingredient extras. The chopped nuts and cream cheese frosting are optional, but adding them will have you making this walnut brownie recipe again and again.
White Chocolate Brownies
White chocolate and crunchy macadamia nuts give classic brownies the best kind of makeover. This white chocolate brownie recipe is frosted lightly with a layer of melted white chocolate. Bonus: They take just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Crème de Menthe Brownies
The flavors of an after-dinner mint come together in this decadent fudgy brownie recipe. We recommend using a fork to cut through the layers of this brownie, where fresh mint filling is spread between a dark chocolate brownie and a creamy dark chocolate ganache. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to create a brownie sundae twist on mint chocolate chip ice cream!
Cream Cheese-Marbled Brownies
This cream cheese brownie recipe is marbled for a showstopping finish. A swirl of cream cheese makes pecan-topped chocolate brownies beautiful and tasty. Toasting the pecans brings out their rich flavor.
Peanutty Brownie Bars
Few flavors work as well together as peanut butter and chocolate. This peanut butter brownie recipe is loaded with actual peanuts, thick whipped peanut butter frosting, and layers of fudgy chocolate. Try these chilled or at room temperature, or freeze them for another day.
Butterscotch Brownies
Make the best brownies without a drop of chocolate! This blondie recipe is dense and chewy and makes 24 bars. Opt for homemade butterscotch alongside shredded coconut, chopped pecans, and gooey marshmallows for a twist on standard brownies.
Coffee and Cookie Brownies
This buzzy brownie recipe definitely deserves a seat at your brunch table. A fudgy brownie layer is sandwiched between a crisp sugar cookie crust and melted chocolate pieces. This made-from-mixes recipe tastes fancy but is a cinch to pull together.
Caramel-Swirl Brownies
These bake-and-slice brownies are a crowd-pleasing treat. Swirls of caramel add a buttery sweetness to the rich cocoa in this brownie recipe. Bake a batch for your next bake sale or as an after-dinner treat the whole family will love.
Chocolate-Chipotle Brownies
These chocolate brownies give off some heat even after they’ve cooled. Warm chipotle spice kicks up chocolate’s smoothness in this chocolate brownie recipe for a match that will delight. Sprinkle extra cinnamon on top of some vanilla ice cream to help cool things down.
Espresso Brownies
Coffee enhances the flavor of the chocolate in this chewy brownie recipe. A splash of coffee liquor and sprinkle of espresso powder give these brownies just the right jolt of flavor. Go over the top with a finishing sprinkle of chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans.
Shortbread Brownies
This brownie recipe from scratch is a brownie and cookie combo (a brookie) that totally works. Make and bake these two-layer treats in about an hour. Classic shortbread provides a sweet and simple base; a buttery chocolate layer caps it off.
Cake Brownies
If fudgy and gooey aren’t how you like to describe your brownies, this cake brownie recipe is for you! These cake-like brownies are soft and airy and are best when topped with a no-cook chocolate frosting and scoop of vanilla ice cream (nuts are optional). Bake them in a sheet pan for an easy-to-tote dessert.
Ultimate Brownies
Your search for the best homemade brownie recipe can stop here. Two kinds of chocolate and a fudge drizzle take this brownie recipe over the top. Add the optional chopped nuts for extra texture or play around with the stir-in options listed below the recipe to put your own spin on these brownies.