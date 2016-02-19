Luscious Cheesecake Bars & Brownies
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars
We couldn’t decide if we loved cheesecake or crème brulee more, so we combined the two in these decadent cheesecake bars! This recipe starts out just like any other creamy, silky cheesecake bar, but we finished it off by sprinkling the bars with sugar and browning them with a culinary torch. The sweet, crunchy topping will definitely keep you coming back for seconds (and even thirds).
Gianduja-Cheesecake Brownies
Cheesecake-topped brownies would be enough to entice us all on their own, but this recipe takes it a step further by mixing chocolate-hazelnut spread into both the brownies and the cheesecake. Once you taste these cheesecake brownies, you’ll wonder why the two desserts have ever been separate. And if you want to really ramp up the chocolate flavor, you can serve these treats with an extra sprinkle of cocoa powder on top.
Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake Bars
We’d never pass up a taste of raspberry cheesecake, and these bars are no exception. They’re just as tasty as any raspberry cheesecake but made even better with a chocolate cookie crust. If you want to drizzle a little bit of sauce on top, melted raspberry jam adds just the right amount of sweetness.
Swirls-of-Peppermint Cheesecake Bars
These swirly peppermint cheesecake bars are going to make a great addition to your usual Christmas cookie spread this holiday season. Want to know how we created this gorgeous dessert? It’s as easy as dividing your batter in half, adding red food coloring and peppermint extract to one part, then swirling the two parts together in the pan before baking.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate chip cookies, meet cheesecake. The mini chocolate chips studding the cheesecake layer are enough to give these bars their name, but they’re hiding a surprise layer underneath: chocolate chip cookies! That’s right, these cheesecake bars use chocolate chip cookie dough for their crust. Plain graham cracker crumbs will never be quite as satisfying again.
Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Bars
Salted. Caramel. Truffle. Cheesecake. Do we even need to say more? These utterly indulgent cheesecake bars feature a crushed shortbread cookie crust and a chocolaty cheesecake filling. But the real magic happens at the end, when each bar gets a generous caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of sea salt. Our mouths are watering already!
Tangerine Cheesecake Bars
If you like your cheesecake-inspired treats fresh and fruity, these tangy citrus bars are the dessert for you. Fresh tangerine juice and zest give the cheesecake filling its signature flavor and will make you feel like you’re on vacation in the tropics after just one bite. If you want to dress them up a little bit more, top each square with a twist of candied tangerine peel.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars
Luscious, creamy, and bright crimson in color, these red velvet cheesecake bars were made with special occasions in mind. Their bright color will make them fit in perfectly at both Christmas and Valentine’s Day. Red velvet and cheesecake are always in season, though, so there're really no wrong time to serve these chocolate bars.
Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars
The crust for these yummy cheesecake bars might surprise you—it’s made of flaky biscuits! More than a regular graham cracker crust, this recipe uses biscuits to help make the cheesecake bars light, fluffy, and irresistible. Of course, the brown sugar and cinnamon cheesecake filling helps make this dessert super yummy, too.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
This cheesecake bars recipe is for serious cocoa fans only. Chocolate sandwich cookies form the crust, there’s plenty of semisweet chocolate in the cheesecake filling, and chocolate chips top it off. If these bars don’t satisfy your chocolate cravings, nothing will!
Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Fresh (or frozen) blueberries give these creamy cheesecake bars a pop of color and tart flavor, while coconut lends a rich sweetness. For super-delish cheesecake bars, make this recipe in the summer with freshly picked blueberries. Frozen blueberries are good, but you'll immediately fall in love with this recipe when you use juicy, naturally sweet in-season berries.
Cheesecake Brownies
For this delicious twist on classic bars, we piled on luscious layers of flavor—chewy brownie, creamy cheesecake, and thick fudgy frosting. This easy brownie-bottom cheesecake recipe will quickly become a crowd favorite. After all, who can resist brownies AND cheesecake?
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecake Brownies
Two delicious layers (one Dutch chocolate, the other chocolate-hazelnut) make these cheesecake bars irresistible. These cheesecake-topped brownies are everything you want from a decadent dessert and more. To make them party-ready, finish off each brownie with a generous dusting of powdered sugar on top.
Banana Cheesecake Bars
We've got an even better use for your ripe bananas than making banana bread—make cheesecake! A creamy layer of banana cheesecake partners beautifully with a sour cream topping and a toasted-coconut garnish. So tropical; so tasty.
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
No one will ever guess these delicious, citrusy bars are made with low-calorie lime gelatin and fat-free dairy products. Plus, we used a surprise secret ingredient to make these bars extra creamy (hint: you might already have some in your fridge!). Lime wedges make a pretty garnish and hint at the tangy flavor in every bite of these cheesecake bars.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Combine two classic desserts, pumpkin pie and cheesecake, in one holiday-appropriate package. An unexpected layer of chocolate adds fantastic richness to these pumpkin cheesecake bars. Naturally, we couldn't serve these bars without a schmear of sour cream frosting and a few chocolate curls on top.
Baby Cheesecakes with Toffee Pears
Blue cheese adds a savory note to traditional cheesecake filling baked in a hearty oat-walnut crust. Serve each miniature dessert in a pool of caramelized brown sugar with sliced pears and toasted walnuts on the side. We guarantee these cheesecake bites will fly off of your dessert platter!
Tiny Raspberry Cheesecake Tarts
Fill chocolate-lined mini pastry shells with a cream cheese-raspberry liqueur combo for a light treat. Garnish each tart with a fresh raspberry and mint leaves for color. These mini cheesecakes are a great summer dessert, because you don't need to bake either the filling or the pre-made shells.
Orange-Ginger Baby Cheesecakes
These tiny cheesecakes feature a gingersnap-cookie crust topped with a creamy layer of cheesecake filling and tart orange marmalade. They'll fit right in on a dessert plate at the holidays, and they can be made up to 24 hours in advance to save you time later. We're definitely adding this dessert recipe to our must-make list!
Tiny Peanut Butter Cheesecakes
Peanut butter and chocolate are a classic dessert pairing, and they taste even better together in cheesecake form. Each mini cheesecake hides a sweet surprise: a chocolate morsel that you put in the muffin cup before spooning in a creamy peanut butter filling. Just add a swirl of chocolate on top, and these better-than-plain-PB-cups are ready to go!
Chocolate Cheesecake Tassies
Mini cheesecakes are always a stellar option to have on hand for parties and other special occasions. To make these cute cheesecake cups, brush the inside of each phyllo shell with melted chocolate and let cool before adding the apricot-flavored filling. Garnish with strawberry slices or dried apricot strips and you're good to go.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
Don't sweat it if you've got guests on the way and no plans for dessert. It takes less than 30 minutes to prepare these tartlets (they start with instant pudding mix!). Top each one with a dollop of strawberry jam to add sparkle and a touch of sweetness.