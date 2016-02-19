Cheesecake-topped brownies would be enough to entice us all on their own, but this recipe takes it a step further by mixing chocolate-hazelnut spread into both the brownies and the cheesecake. Once you taste these cheesecake brownies, you’ll wonder why the two desserts have ever been separate. And if you want to really ramp up the chocolate flavor, you can serve these treats with an extra sprinkle of cocoa powder on top.