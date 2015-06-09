Our Best Bar Cookies
Candy-Crunch Peanut Butter Bars
These dreamy no-bake bars feature three layers of nutty goodness. Candy-coated peanuts embellish the tops, while a creamy whipped center fills the inside. End every luscious bite with our salted peanut butter cookie crust.
Maple-Nut Pie Bars
Our brown sugar-brimmed bars are all about one thing: the maple. We use pure maple syrup for natural sweetness, so you know you're getting the good stuff. Coat the tops with mixed nuts for a crunchy ending.
Apricot-Rosemary Streusel Bars
These bars feature a delicious fruity layer of apricot sandwiched between a rosemary-infused crust and a crumbly, icing-splattered topper. Freeze them for up to 3 months to enjoy all summer long.
Blood Orange Bars
Fresh blood orange juice brings these bars a splash of sunny citrus flavor. Dust the golden bars with a dash of powdered sugar for the grand finale.
Salted Peanut Bars
Get the best of both worlds in this salty-sweet treat. The smooth caramel texture plays off the crunchiness of salted peanuts and pretzels, while ooey-gooey marshmallow makes a sticky-sweet appearance.
Cherry-Crumb Bars
Craving tart cherries? Bring them to the dessert table with the help of oatmeal cookie mix and a quick homemade powdered sugar icing.
Lemon-Lime Bars
Lemon bars have long been a family favorite. Pump up the citrus zing of the classic dessert with a luscious layer of lime. Garnish with lemon-lime zest, then dust on a sprinkling of powdered sugar to finish.
No-Bake Butterscotch-Pretzel Bars
Gather some sweet pantry staples and get cooking. Featuring ingredients like pretzels, butterscotch, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, these no-bake bars can be made without the hassle of a shopping trip.
Chocolaty Caramel-Nut S'more Bars
Nostalgic for childhood campfires? We've got you covered. Bake up sweet memories with our one-pan version of s'mores, complete with creamy caramel, a chocolate wafer cookie crust, and, of course, toasty marshmallows.
Gooey Butter Bars
Sink your teeth into lush, buttery bites of honey-ginger sweetness. The beauty of these bars? They're a blank canvas for any baker's imagination! Top them with anything you like, such as strawberries, blueberries, or even a simple glaze made with powdered sugar and tangerine juice -- the options are endless.
Fresh Raspberry Bars
These ruby-red raspberry bars taste as divine as they look. We pack them with brown sugar, candylike jam, and zippy lemon juice for a fresh and fruity bar that will keep you coming back for (just one) more.
Viennese Almond Bars
Sugar cookie mix makes prepping these sophisticated raspberry bars super simple. Add slices of almonds and spoonfuls of cold cream cheese to create a creamy crunch in every bite.
Banana Chocolate Chip Bars
Our beautiful banana bars are as fun to make as they are to eat. Just toss cookie dough, oats, banana, chocolate, and a handful of peanuts into a large resealable plastic bag, then mash them all together. Bake 'em up, spread the frosting, and enjoy melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
Pecan-Crusted Mojito Bars
Bottoms up! Turn your favorite summertime cocktail into a sweet treat using pecans, fresh mint, and a whole lot of lime. Sprinkle with powdered sugar to top it all off.
Prize Caramel Apple Bars
Enjoy caramel apples -- without the sticky mess -- with our simple caramel apple bars recipe. These lunch-box-perfect treats are packed with brown sugar and smooth peanut butter, then topped with peanuts for a salty-sweet crunch.
Chewy Cherry-Almond Bars
A layer of cherry preserves mixed with sliced almonds is baked inside a hearty oat crust. These beautiful cherry bars are sure to be the star of any potluck.
Four-Nut Maple Bars
Indulge in these whole wheat, maple-laced nut bars. Frost them with a homemade chocolate-hazelnut concoction, then garnish with toasted nutty favorites for a crunchy finale.
Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
Rolled oats -- either quick-cooking or old-fashioned -- give these coffee- and caramel-flavor bars chewy texture. They're so delicious, you might even sneak one for breakfast.
Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Fresh or frozen blueberries give these creamy cheesecake bars a tart twist, while graham crackers and coconut provide a sweet and crumbly crust.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars
Sugary ginger icing balances the tart notes of rhubarb in this classic bar cookie recipe.