This retro dessert was popular in the 1940s and ’50s, where it starred on cake stands at bake sales and cake walks with its glamourous height and tender textures. Like the fabric that shares its name, chiffon desserts are light and airy. Stiffly beaten egg whites make all the difference, where fluffy batters and whipped fillings create the lightly sweet base for translucent glazes and fruity toppings. With silky chiffon pie recipes that melt in your mouth and dreamy chiffon cake recipes, this collection will bring the nostalgic dessert back.