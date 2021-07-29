Make Tasty Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches with This $17 Gadget from Amazon

The Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker comes with two biscuit molds, an ice cream mold, and a spatula. To use, start by generously spraying both biscuit molds with cooking spray before pouring your prepared batter into their individual sections and spreading with the included spatula to evenly distribute the batter. Bake the batter-filled molds for 10 minutes at 375°F. After the biscuits cool, take the ice cream mold and snap it onto one of the biscuit trays, then fill the mold with your chosen ice cream flavor, once again using the included spatula to make sure it's evenly spread. Finally, snap the second biscuit mold on top of the ice cream mold and freeze everything for a minimum of one hour. After it's done freezing, pop out your homemade sandwiches from the tray and enjoy your delicious treat.