Make Tasty Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches with This $17 Gadget from Amazon
Ice cream sandwiches are classic summertime desserts capable of invoking a youthful nostalgia. Outside of their novelty appeal, they're nice and cooling on a hot day and the crumbling of the outer biscuit or cookie paired with the velvety ice cream filling makes for a dynamic tasting experience. It's no wonder why they're such a timeless dessert, and with the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker from Amazon, you can make handmade ice cream sandwiches from the (air-conditioned) comfort of your own kitchen.
When you head to the supermarket in search of pre-made ice cream sandwiches, you'll probably find that most are filled with either vanilla or chocolate ice cream. If you're someone who prefers a more niche flavor, like pumpkin or banana and butter pecan, it's difficult to find store-bought ice cream sandwiches that feature your favorite flavors. When you hand-make your ice cream sandwiches with this gadget, you'll be able to customize your dessert however you want. Fill your sandwich with anything from a beautifully purple ube ice cream to a refreshing mint flavor. And if lactose isn't your friend, you can also fill the tray with your favorite dairy-free option.
The Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker comes with two biscuit molds, an ice cream mold, and a spatula. To use, start by generously spraying both biscuit molds with cooking spray before pouring your prepared batter into their individual sections and spreading with the included spatula to evenly distribute the batter. Bake the batter-filled molds for 10 minutes at 375°F. After the biscuits cool, take the ice cream mold and snap it onto one of the biscuit trays, then fill the mold with your chosen ice cream flavor, once again using the included spatula to make sure it's evenly spread. Finally, snap the second biscuit mold on top of the ice cream mold and freeze everything for a minimum of one hour. After it's done freezing, pop out your homemade sandwiches from the tray and enjoy your delicious treat.
The great thing about the trays being spread into four different sections—as opposed to one larger tray you cut into sandwiches at the end—is that you can easily make different flavored sandwiches at once without the flavors merging together. That means everyone can enjoy their first choice of filling.
The Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker is overall fun to use, allowing you to make perfectly customizable desserts that are even better than your favorite ice cream truck staples.