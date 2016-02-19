Caramel Desserts
Caramel Drizzle Brownies
That's right, we made chocolatey, fudgy brownies even more delicious by drizzling on caramel. Just when you thought brownies couldn't get any better, plenty of caramel and a sprinkle of pecans on top turns this brownie recipe into a marvel.
Caramel-Coffee Snickerdoodles
Caramel definitely punches up regular snickerdoodles, but how about a burst of coffee, too? We kept the classic cinnamon-sugar coating, but we stirred a few teaspoons of espresso powder into the dough and fnished with a generous spoonful of caramel to make these snickerdoodles extra delish.
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Bites
Caramel apples meet cinnamon rolls. Whether you serve these decadent treats for dessert or brunch is up to you, but we think the combination of caramel-covered apples and gooey cinnamon rolls makes any day a celebration.
Baked Apple Dumplings with Caramel-Nut Filling
Apple pie just got a major upgrade. Peanut butter and caramel fill these individual apple desserts that are wrapped in piecrust before baking. Spoon a cinnamon-sugar sauce over each caramel-filled apple before serving for an irresisitible treat.
Caramel-Stuffed Snickerdoodles
This snickerdoodles may look like ordinary cookies, but they're hiding a surprise burst of caramel inside! Roll each ball of dough around a vanilla caramel to make these sweet and easy treats.
Caramel Acorn Treats
Proving that caramels aren't just for sauces or fillings, they are the star of this adorable dessert. Form vanilla caramels into an acorn shape, then top with a mini chocolate cookie and a butterscotch chip to make a cute fall treat you can grab for a quick snack.
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Sauce
Replacing bread with cinnamon roll slices makes bread pudding even more decadent than usual. And the finishing touch? A warm, indulgent caramel rum sauce spooned over whipped cream.
Walnut Cake with Caramel Whipped Cream
Caramel plays a delightful role in both the whipped cream and the sauce in this walnut cake recipe, making it a sweet two-for-one caramel deal.
Salted Caramel-Ginger Macaroons
Impress guests with this sweet-and-salty French recipe. A few drops of yellow food coloring give the cookie its earthy hue. The beautiful caramel color is au naturel.
Caramel-Toffee Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake, rich caramel, and chocolate-covered toffee pieces form a dessert trifecta. A gingerbread crust adds another dimension to this caramel dessert that has a satisfying crunch.
Caramel-Apple Pudding Cake
This gooey dessert combines raisin-caramel cake with warm cinnamon-apple pudding. It will be hard to avoid making all 12 servings disappear yourself!
Caramel Apple-Cherry Pie
The fruit-packed pie calls for orange juice, lemon zest, and vanilla bean paste to complement its cranberry-apple filling. The result looks and tastes like fall!
Caramel Apple Pie
Add caramel to make a classic an instant favorite. If the caramel alone doesn't have you convinced, the sweet and crunchy brown sugar crumb topping will make you unable to resist.
Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes
Adult guests can get their sweet fix and night cap with one bite of this dessert! A bit of bourbon goes into this sweet and salty cupcake recipe for an irresistible flavor combination.
Creamy Caramel-Pecan Rolls
Put these warm and gooey caramel-pecan rolls on the table as a dessert to end your day on a high note or as a breakfast to ensure a sweet start.
Almond Flan with Golden Caramel
Golden almond custard brimming with caramel sauce promises a sweet experience. Stick your serving plate in the oven for a minute to help the caramel spread with ease.
Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Caramel Thumbprint Cookies
Use a spoon to make your mark on these cookies. Then fill the small dip with gooey caramel and chocolate. Top with a whole hazelnut to add an elegant touch.
Aztec Chocolate Caramel Popcorn
Basic caramel corn is a thing of the past. This recipe spices things up by adding chocolate, cinnamon, and espresso to the mix. An optional dash of ancho chile powder creates sweet heat.
Caramel-Pecan French Silk Pie
This no-bake pie recipe hides a decadent layer of caramel and pecans under the fluffy, indulgent chocolate filling. Use a leaf-shape cookie cutter to create a decorative piecrust for fall.
Caramel-Hazelnut Brownies
Think brownies can't get any better? This brownie recipe's bit of hazelnut liqueur and decadent layer of caramel will change your mind.
Caramel Apple Upside-Down Cornmeal Cake
The fact that you can make a mouthwatering cake with cranberries, apples, caramel, and pecans in under an hour is sure to turn your world upside down.
Spiced Caramel Apples
Ditch the stick and opt for these elegant baked caramel apples. Baking them with cinnamon and cloves gives an aromatic appeal; topping them with caramel and chopped pecans adds creaminess and crunchiness
Caramel-Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
There's nothing bite-size about the flavor in this caramel dessert recipe. The creaminess of cheesecake doused in caramel and crunchy pecans makes an irresitible, perfectly portioned pumpkin dessert.
Caramel Cream Pumpkin Pie
The flavor combination of pumpkin and caramel makes this pie perfect for fall. A thick layer of fluffy meringue makes a photo-ready finish.
Peach-Caramel Blondie Bars
Juicy fresh peaches, crunchy pistachios, and thick caramel over a white chocolate blondie bar add up to a unique dessert your palate won't soon forget.
Dark Chocolate-Orange-Walnut Caramel Apples
Chunks of dark chocolate, slices of orange peel, and crushed walnuts held together by a delicious layer of sticky caramel class up this apple's act.
Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
A coffee-lover's dream dessert, these bars are packed with robust coffee flavor! Enjoy them with your after-meal cup of joe for the perfect coffee-caramel combo.