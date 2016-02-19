Slow Cooker Candy Recipes That Will Cure Your Sweet Tooth Cravings
Cherry-Chocolate Clusters
Chocolate lovers unite! Just a couple of hours in a slow cooker transforms chocolate, dried cherries, and almonds into a decadent candy mix. For a pretty, yet super easy presentation, spoon the slow cooker chocolate candy into individual bake cups.
Peppermint Pretzel Candies
Whenever chocolate meets peppermint, the two flavors will automatically send you into holiday mode. Perfect for a holiday food gift, this slow cooker candy recipe features a combination of white chocolate, pretzels, and crushed peppermints. The saltiness from the pretzels adds the perfect amount of balance to the sweetness of the chocolate and cooling peppermint.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($30, Target)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crispy Treats
If peanut butter blossoms or no-bake cookies are your go-to cookie recipes, have we got the slow cooker candy for you! With the help of your trusty countertop appliance, these crispy treats don't require precise attention waiting for marshmallows, peanut butter, and butter to melt. Don't skip the shortening in your melted peanut butter drizzle. That helps it to set and not run off the sides of your crispy slow cooker candies.
Related: How to Store Homemade Candy So It Stays Fresh Longer
Salted Caramel Fudge
This delicious slow cooker candy is for anyone with a serious sweet tooth. The white chocolate and swirls of salted caramel make for an unforgettable fudge recipe you'll want to make again and again. As a sweet bonus, this recipe only requires only six ingredients. If you can't find dulce de leche in your grocery store, try grabbing an extra can of sweetened condensed milk and making your own.
Test Kitchen Tip: For even easier cleanup, use a slow cooker liner ($3, Target).
Crispy Holiday Treats
Need something deliciously festive for your next holiday gathering? Try glamming up crispy cereal treats with a couple of easy add-ins: green pistachios and bright red cranberries. Of course, you can always leave the mix-ins out and make classic cereal bars instead. Use a large cookie scoop or lightly grease your hands with butter or cooking spray to make the slow cooker candy without it sticking to you.
Buy It: Large Cookie Dough Scoop ($13, Crate & Barrel)