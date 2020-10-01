Whip Up a Copycat Peanut Butter Cup with 3 Ingredients You Have in Your Pantry
The delicious peanut butter treats come together in just a few minutes (plus freezing time).
In my opinion, chocolate and peanut butter are the best flavor combo of all time. Peanut butter blossoms are by far my favorite Christmas cookie to make every year. And while I try to stay away from buying candy, I admit I recently caved and bought some pumpkin-shaped Reese's (my all-time favorite candy) from the Halloween candy aisle. So when I recently came across a TikTok video showing how to make your own peanut butter cup in the microwave, I was totally on board to give it a try. Social media recipes have yet to fail me in quarantine (see these cookies or cake mix hack for proof), and lucky for me, I already had the ingredients in my pantry (you probably do, too!). I'll go ahead and tell you it's worth the effort. Follow these steps to make your own peanut butter cup at home.
How to Make a Homemade Peanut Butter Cup
I used a ramekin ($2, Target) for easier access to the good stuff, but you can use a mug or another small microwave-safe dish.
- Place 2 Tbsp. of peanut butter in your microwave-safe dish. Microwave 15 seconds.
- Add 1 Tbsp. powdered sugar to the dish and stir to combine. Spread it out to make it as even as you can.
- Sprinkle 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips over the peanut butter mixture. Microwave up to 90 seconds until chocolate is shiny and melty. (Not all microwaves are the same so check every 30 seconds to make sure you don't overdo it.)
- Use a spoon or offset spatula to gently smooth the chocolate, covering the surface of the peanut butter entirely.
- Pop your peanut butter cup in the freezer for about 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is set. Grab your spoon and enjoy!
I listed specific measurements here, but this is a forgiving recipe. Go for more of one ingredient to better suit your peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio preference. Made just like the instructions, I found the peanut butter cup super creamy, sweet, and oh-so-delicious. With how simple it is to make, I'll definitely make this homemade peanut butter cup again.
Keep this amazing flavor combination going in your next baking session by making some revel bars or giving your chocolate chip cookies a peanut butter upgrade.
