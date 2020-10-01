In my opinion, chocolate and peanut butter are the best flavor combo of all time. Peanut butter blossoms are by far my favorite Christmas cookie to make every year. And while I try to stay away from buying candy, I admit I recently caved and bought some pumpkin-shaped Reese's (my all-time favorite candy) from the Halloween candy aisle. So when I recently came across a TikTok video showing how to make your own peanut butter cup in the microwave, I was totally on board to give it a try. Social media recipes have yet to fail me in quarantine (see these cookies or cake mix hack for proof), and lucky for me, I already had the ingredients in my pantry (you probably do, too!). I'll go ahead and tell you it's worth the effort. Follow these steps to make your own peanut butter cup at home.