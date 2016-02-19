Homemade Chocolate Candy Recipes
Easy Caramel-Cracker Candy
Gooey caramel, chocolate crackers, and nutty hazelnuts? This easy chocolate candy recipe is a scrumptious slam dunk. If hazelnuts aren't your topping of choice, swap in any kind of chopped toasted nut.
Chocolate-Marshmallow-Peanut Clusters
Candy greatness doesn't require an oven! Our chocolate-peanut-marshmallow clusters prove that a no-bake treat is the perfect choice when you're short on time (and they're yummy, too).
5-Minute Cherry-Walnut Fudge
Traditional homemade fudge requires a close eye on the candy thermometer and a strong arm for heavy stirring. Our quick cherry-walnut version practically makes itself!
The Two Must-Have Supplies for Fudge-Making
Check your kitchen for these two supplies before tackling fudge. Trust us -- they result in the best fudge ever!
Peanut Butter Cups
Everyone loves a good peanut butter cup, and our homemade version is no exception. A chunky peanut butter filling and chopped peanuts sprinkled on top amp up the nutty flavor.
Dark Chocolate Candy Bark
The fun in this simple chocolate candy is choosing the mix-ins. An assortment of chopped candy bars pumps up the flavor of the dark chocolate foundation.
Marshmallow Truffles
Curb that candy craving! Chocolate truffles just wouldn't be the same without a rich, dark combination of marshmallow and cocoa beans. Easily mix up the recipe with a light splash of flavored liqueur.
Macadamia Clusters
A bright hit of ctirus (thanks to dried apricots) gives rich chocolate candy an unexpected makeover. Add a little crunch to the mix with mild macadamia nuts.
Cherry-Cashew Bark
Take our word for it: Homemade chocolate candy doesn't get any easier than this. Melt-and-pour white chocolate candy coating transforms into a delicious candy bark when topped with cherries and cashews.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
Wrap egg-free chocolate chip cookie dough in melted chocolate, then drizzle with more chocolate. It's even better than licking the spoon.
Toffee-Butter Crunch
Our buttery homemade toffee comes together with just six ingredients. We especially love the semisweet chocolate spread and toasted nuts on top.
Triple-Chocolate Cake Balls
Count them with us: cocoa powder, chocolate graham crackers, and semisweet chocolate pieces. Three types of chocolate add up to a winning candy recipe.
Bourbon-Brownie Petits Fours
Just one of these tiny brownie bites will satisfy even the most voracious chocolate craving. The drizzled chocolate glaze and pretty frosting rosette give the dessert a rich and decadent finish.
Master Homemade Chocolate Ganache
That drippy, indulgent glaze atop your favorite petits fours and brownies? Chocolate ganache. We reveal the stirring secret in this quick video.
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
Our light and airy chocolate candies have a sophisticated look and taste. The raspberry liqueur in the truffle puts this squarely in the adults-only category.
Mocha-Orange Bark
Swirl chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans into dark chocolate, then sprinkle with candied orange peel to add zesty sweetness to rich candy bark. We love giving the delicious chocolate as a gift for holidays or housewarmings.
Easy Chocolate Fudge
Commit 45 minutes to this delicious recipe, and you'll get 96 servings of beg-for-more candies. We offer three variations: mocha fudge, rocky road fudge, and chocolate-peanut butter fudge.
Chocolate-Rum Petits Fours
Itty-bitty petits fours provide just the right amount of chocolate candy. Make homemade chocolate ganache (we provide the recipe) for over-the-top richness.
Brownie Surprise Pops
What's the surprise in the candy pops, you ask? There's a chocolate-hazelnut brownie underneath each drizzle of homemade chocolate frosting.
Bacon-Chocolate Bark
Smooth and creamy chocolate plus crunchy, salty bacon equals a chocolate-lover's dream dessert. Make the bacon-candy combo for any occasion and watch it disappear.
Mocha Fudge
Coffee enhances the chocolate flavor in this creamy fudge recipe. Chocolate-covered espresso beans are the perfect topper.
Candy Cane Bark
Peppermint and milk chocolate are a perfect Christmas combination, but this candy tastes great year-round. Mix up a batch anytime you get a craving for fresh peppermint blended with creamy chocolate.
Cookie Truffles
These smooth and creamy truffles taste great -- and they make delicious gifts! We love how the chocolate sandwich cookies transform into wow-worthy candies.
Mint-Chocolate Slab
For an indulgent (and fuss-free) dessert, melt chocolate, pour it over mint patties, and scatter candies on top. The slab of chocolaty goodness is an easy option for making homemade candy.
Bumpy-Road Fudge
This delectable fudge is loaded with mini marshmallows and toasted pecans -- just like your favorite ice cream. The candy recipe can also be made ahead and stored in the fridge for up to one week.