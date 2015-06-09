This whimsical cake is cute and so very festive. The playful stripes are taken to new heights when covered in sprinkles. Decorate your favorite layer cake recipe with this easy design, and turn any day into a celebration. For even more impact, make an extra-tall cake! Use red and blue sprinkles for a patriotic look, or try a rainbow of colors for any occasion.

Get the Sprinkle Stripe Cake Recipe!

What You'll Need:

1 layer cake from your favorite recipe

Butter Cream Frosting recipe

Offset spatula

Icing smoother

Cornstarch

Plain white fondant

Blue and red sprinkles

Small rolling pin

Sharp paring knife or clean crafts knife

Straightedge

Clean paintbrush

Gum glue, piping gel, or diluted light corn syrup

Instructions:

Image zoom

Bake the cake according to your recipe directions. Torte and fill the layer cake. Make the Buttercream Frosting, and ice the layer cake as smooth and clean as possible. Measure the height of the cake and write it down. Chill the cake in the refrigerator while working on the decorations.

Image zoom

Lightly dust a clean work surface with cornstarch and roll the plain white fondant out to a 1/4-inch-thick sheet. Use a sharp paring knife and a straightedge to trim the fondant to the length of the measurement you recorded earlier (the height of the cake).

Using the straightedge, carefully cut even strips of fondant 1/2-inch wide and the same height as the cake (pictured, about 6 to 7 inches). You'll get about 14 to 16 strips total. Let the strips dry for 10 to 15 minutes.

Image zoom

While you're waiting for the fondant strips to dry, pour blue sprinkles onto a clean plate. Once the strips are slightly dry, use a paintbrush to lightly paint the top of each strip with gum glue or piping gel.

Image zoom

Place each strip, painted side down, onto the plate of sprinkles. Carefully press down so the sprinkles adhere to the fondant. Flip over and set aside to dry. Make half of the strips blue, then repeat the process for the other half of the strips using the red sprinkles.

Image zoom

Once the fondant strips are done, bring the cake back to the table. Alternating between red and blue, evenly place the strips directly onto the surface of the cake using gum glue or piping gel to adhere.

Image zoom

Tip: For even placement, start by placing the first strip on the front of the cake. Add the second strip directly across from the first on the backside of the cake. Place the third strip between the first two strips and continue in this manner for adding the remaining strips. If you're using this method, consider what color strip you're using when you place them -- you'll want them to alternate colors.

If your stripes end up being too tall, you can trim them with a sharp paring knife before adding them to the cake.

Get the Sprinkle Stripe Cake Recipe!

Image zoom