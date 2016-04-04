Spring Cakes and Cupcakes

April 04, 2016
Say hello to spring with these adorable dessert recipes. We've chosen our cutest cake and cupcake recipes for you to try, including cake recipes with ruffles, flowers, sprinkles, and more. Browse our sweetest collection yet.
Vanilla Ruffle Cake

Give ordinary vanilla cake a millenial pink makeover with ravishing rows of vanilla-buttercream ruffles. To achieve this lovely look, be sure to use a decorating bag with a petal tip.

Dark Chocolate Cake with Fresh Strawberry Buttercream

This rich chocolate cake is the perfect welcome to spring! Frost this gorgeous cake with fresh strawberry buttercream made with egg whites, butter, and bright spring strawberries.

Fun Flower Cupcakes

These pretty flower cupcakes are party-ready in less than an hour. For a touch of added fun, make marzipan bees for a cute cupcake garnish.

Chocolate Mojito Cupcakes

These bright spring-green cupcakes are inspired by the classic mojito cocktail! We love blogger Heather Baird's twist of citrusy lime and fresh mint.

Pink Lemonade Cake

This stunning cake recipe turns one of our favorite spring drinks into a delicious lemon-filled dessert. Topped with lemonade buttercream frosting, this pretty cake is full of spring flavor.

Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Lemon Cream

Searching for an impressive holiday cake recipe? You've found it! Stacked with dense, lemony cake layers and rich, zingy whipped cream, this indulgent three-tier cake could be the ultimate springtime dessert.

Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes

You'll love this cheerful pick! Made with real orange juice, then finished off with fluffy cream frosting, these cupcakes are as cute as a freezer pop on a stick.

Bird's Nest Cupcakes

Celebrate spring and the joyful chirping birds chirping without taking a step outside with these bird's nest cupcakes. They're bright, fun, and full of lemony goodness.

Neapolitan Cupcakes

Create your own soda-shop twist on the classic Neapolitan treat. Our playful cupcakes feature all the layers: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry cake, topped with a scoop of chilly ice cream frosting. Don't be afraid to go heavy on the sprinkles.

Double-Layer White Chocolate Cake

Play dress-up with a plain-Jane cake by adding cascading rosettes of luscious white chocolate frosting. To pile on these precious frills, all you need is a little food coloring and a decorating bag with a large star tip.

Lemonade Cake

With a cup of lemonade concentrate, our super sweet cake is as refreshing as a glass of lemonade. Garnish with sugar-coated lemon slices for a pop of spring color.

Sprinkle-Me-Happy Cake

Inspire some "ooh la las" with this stunning striped cake featuring soft vanilla buttercream frosting, a fruity ultramoist cake, and, of course, plenty of sprinkles! Click to learn our super simple decorating tips!

Buttercakes with Sour Cream Frosting

Sugar flowers make a sweet statement atop these light and buttery cakes. You can find sugar flowers among the baking ingredients at the grocery store or at a baking-supply store.

Cherry Flower Cake

This cake knows what spring is all about: flowers. To create this in-bloom look, first coat your cake in our creamy cherry-almond butter frosting, then use candy clay to shape the petals and their centers.

Layered Sherbet Cake

One bite of this chilly cake will take you back to the fun flavors of childhood push-up pops. Our layered cake features rows of lime, raspberry, and orange frozen sherbet between soft vanilla cake. (And we snuck in a few candy toppers, too!)

Champagne Cake with Fresh Strawberries

Upgrade store-bought cake mix by replacing water with champagne! Frost with pink icing and top with fresh strawberries for a perfect spring treat.

Lavender-Honey Cupcakes

Dried lavendar scents the batter and garnishes these pretty-in-purple cupcakes. A sweet-as-honey frosting (literally—it's made with mascarpone cheese, butter, honey, and powered sugar) is tucked between the two.

End of the Rainbow Cupcakes

May flowers aren't the only things April showers bring! You'll need white frosting, food coloring, and coarse decorating sugar to create this easy, eye-catching rainbow stretching across a base of prebaked cupcakes. Don't forget the teeny-tiny marshmallow clouds!

Whole Wheat Chocolate-Blueberry Cake

We can't think of a better use for fresh spring berries than piling them high atop a dark, moist chocolate cake coated in an easy two-ingredient chocolate ganache. Can you?

Easy Confetti Celebration Cupcakes

All you need to make these life-of-the-party goodies are 12 cupcakes, some canned frosting, food coloring, and a bottle of fun confetti sprinkles.

Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes

In-season zucchini makes all the difference when it comes to our scrumptious, chocolate-loaded cupcakes. The zucchini lends moist texture, while smooth peanut butter icing deliciously tops off this surprisingly healthy treat.

Lamb and Ducky Cupcakes

Whether you're celebrating a springtime baby shower, a kiddo's birthday, or an abiding love for baby farmyard animals, these adorable decorated cupcakes fill the bill. Grab some marshmallows, shredded coconut, and Tootsie Rolls, and read on!

Orange Chiffon Cake with Marshmallow Flowers

Fresh, fun, and blooming with sugar-coated marshmallow flowers, this cake has spring written all over it. It is surprisingly easy to decorate, and its honey-infused frosting and zesty-orange interior make it a uniquely delicious treat.

Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes

These adorable cupcakes are love at first sight. Serve your guests these fruity cakes with rich, almond-infused frosting, and they'll be begging pretty please (with a cherry on top!) for seconds.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Bake a batch of mini carrot cakes using shredded carrots, applesauce, and a pinch of cinnamon. With the help of flaxseed and whole wheat flour, you can indulge for less than 200 calories per cupcake.

Island Bananas Foster Cupcakes

Coconut and bananas go hand in hand to create this cupcake version of a grown-up dessert. Be sure to carefully ignite the rum to impart the classic flavor of bananas foster.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Cupcakes

These yummy cupcakes are flavored with poppy seeds and lemon extract, then covered in a mouthwatering lemon glaze. For a cute garnish, top these cupcakes with a lemon peel twist.

Coconut Milk Cake

This creamy coconut cake is filled with layers of coconut filling and topped with creme fraiche frosting. Be sure to use coconut milk in the cake batter for extra sweet flavor.

Fresh Rosemary and Lemon Cupcakes

Tote along a pretty plate of lemon cupcakes to your next potluck for a refreshing treat to welcome spring. Friends and family alike will adore the sweet peppiness of fresh lemon peel and soft vanilla.

