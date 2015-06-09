These Pumpkin Cake Recipes Might Just Make You Forget All About Pie
Pumpkin Spice Icebox Cake
Although this pumpkin spice cake recipe looks just like one of those fancy (and fussy) crepe cakes, it actually requires only 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. That’s because instead of crepes or cake, it calls for store-bought gingersnap cookies for the layers stuffed between swirls of pumpkin-infused whipped cream. Along with the pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and dulce de leche, this recipe proves that icebox cakes can definitely tiptoe from summer into fall.
Glazed Pumpkin-Pecan Cakes
Instead of a donut, treat yourself to a mini pumpkin bundt cake for breakfast on a chilly fall morning. Thanks to plenty of pumpkin pie spice, each bite of these yummy treats tastes almost like a mash-up of pumpkin pie and cake—all in one individual-portioned treat. For a carvable crunchy element, sprinkle chopped pecans on top before adding the glaze.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake with Whipped Cream
Serve a dramatic-looking cake that's perfect for Halloween (just look at that gorgeous brown and orange combo!), the fall season, or any time you want a fix of cocoa and pumpkin with this pumpkin bundt cake. A bit of espresso powder in the mix gives it that latte flavor you know and love.
Gooey Pumpkin Cake
What makes this pumpkin gooey butter cake so gooey, you ask? Plenty of butter in the batter and a rich, mouthwatering topping that features canned pumpkin. Of course, the pumpkin spice cake hiding beneath is just as yummy. We won't judge if you go back for a second slice (we often do)!
Dark Chocolate and Pumpkin Swirl Cake
Pumpkin and chocolate together is one of our favorite fall flavor combinations, and this pumpkin spice cake doesn't disappoint. To make our signature Better Homes & Gardens chocolate pumpkin cake, swirl together dark chocolate and pumpkin batter to make a gorgeous loaf cake, then finish off this decadent recipe with a generous drizzle of homemade icing. You can also try making this pumpkin cake recipe with fresh pumpkin to really let the squash shine.
Pumpkin Football Cakes
We're awarding these adorable pumpkin cakes a touchdown for being the perfect treat for tailgating season. Not only are these tasty cakes filled with canned pumpkin and a mouthwatering blend of warm spices, but they're also stuffed with ultra-creamy, vanilla frosting. Shape them into cute footballs complete with frosting "stitches" on top and these pumpkin cakes are ready for kickoff.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Mug Cake
Easy pumpkin cake recipes don't get much simpler than this. A few basic ingredients and a microwave-safe cup are all you need to make this single-serving pumpkin mug cake. You can share if you want to, but we'll totally understand if you want to savor this dessert all on your own.
Pumpkin Latte Coffee Cake
If you're the kind of java drinker who rushes out for a pumpkin spice latte the first day they're on sale, this easy pumpkin coffee cake recipe is for you. The buttery streusel and rich coffee drizzle atop this cake make it a perfect pairing for your after-dinner cup of coffee. Psst ... you have our permission to sneak a slice for breakfast too.
Pumpkin Angel Food Cake
If you're looking to save a little time, try starting this pumpkin cake recipe with boxed cake mix. It’s a cinch to make it taste like you made it all from scratch—simply doctor it up with canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Once it's finished baking, no one will ever guess that it wasn’t a 100% homemade pumpkin cake.
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Stack two bundt cakes, one flipped atop the other, add a wafer ice cream cone “stem,” and voila: you’ve built a pumpkin-shaped cake! The original recipe calls for white cake mix tinted with orange food coloring. But to make this a truly pumpkin pound cake, simply trade in a couple boxes of a pumpkin mix.
Pumpkin-Cherry Upside-Down Cake
Summer meets fall in this dessert that is literally the cherry on top. But pumpkin isn't the only flavor starring in this fruity fall cake recipe. Under its tart cherry topping, this pumpkin cake recipe is bursting with the full-bodied flavors of vanilla and pumpkin spice. Serve your slice à la mode if you like—we do!
Pumpkin Sandwich Cake
What's better than one layer of a pumpkin cake recipe? Two layers, of course! The rich chocolate ganache-like spread over this cake disguises two layers of moist pumpkin cake divided by an indulgent schmear of sweet cream cheese filling. This sandwich cake is the answer to all your cravings: You can have your pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting and eat it with chocolate too.
Pumpkin Butter Baby Cakes
Instead of canned pumpkin, these itty-bitty pumpkin pound cakes feature luscious pumpkin butter. As if these bite-size pumpkin cakes weren't delightful enough, a drizzle of caramel sauce and a sprinkle of walnuts top off the irresistible pumpkin recipe. Making your own homemade caramel sauce for the topping is a little more work, but it's totally worth it for the extra rich, buttery touch it adds to this dessert.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
Sometimes you just want to enjoy a sweet dessert that you don't have to share. Start with purchased pumpkin cupcakes for simplicity or follow our recipe that uses a boxed cake mix. All you need then is a can of white frosting, a few drops of orange food coloring, and some graham crackers to assemble your own pint-size pumpkin cakes that are totally swoon-worthy.
Pumpkin Cake Roll
If regular pumpkin cakes are starting to seem a bit ho-hum, then this dressed-up pumpkin roll cake might just be your perfect match. The showy spiral pumpkin cake adds a swirl of cream cheese elegance to your table. For ample amounts of autumnal flavor, this pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting also features nutmeg, finely chopped walnuts, and plenty of cinnamon.
Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Swirl Cakes
This mini pumpkin bundt cake was made just for you. When you use this chocolate pumpkin cake recipe, everyone gets their own individual cake (translation: No one has to worry about getting stuck with a skimpy slice). This crowd-pleasing fall dessert also showcases a double dose of chocolate, thanks to swirls in the batter and a decadent ganache drizzled on top.
Pumpkin Gingerbread Coffee Cake
A scoop of whole wheat flour lends a lovely nutty quality to this bakery-quality pumpkin coffee cake. Plus, ginger, nutmeg, dried cranberries, and molasses amplify the cozy vibes in every crumb of this rich cake. Speaking of rich, can we talk about the Sherry-Cream Cheese Drizzle?! All of the above can be enjoyed in the same springform pan recipe with this Test Kitchen favorite.