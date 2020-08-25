Summer is coming to an end and I'm eager to start enjoying cooler weather and all the delicious flavors the fall menus bring. Since Starbucks is releasing its famous PSL earlier than ever this year, I took this as a sign that I should go ahead and start making pumpkin recipes. The quickest and easiest way to get my pumpkin dessert fix? Two-ingredient pumpkin cake. A go-to recipe by one of our Better Homes & Gardens editors (and now one of mine!), all you need is a boxed cake mix and a can of pumpkin to make a moist and fluffy cake. While I usually keep canned pumpkin on hand for pumpkin bread, I'm so excited to have this simple dump cake recipe in my back pocket this fall. Here's how to make this 2-ingredient recipe at home.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada

How to Make 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

I used a spice cake mix ($1, Target) here to really amplify the warm fall flavors, but any cake mix will do. If you aren't wanting the pumpkin pie spice flavor, a yellow cake or even chocolate cake mix would be delicious.

Stir together cake mix and a 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree until smooth (about 2 minutes). Spread evenly into greased 9x13 baking pan ($10, Target) and bake at 350°F for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. You could also make this into cupcakes or a bundt cake by adjusting to the times on your cake mix box. Cool completely and enjoy plain or top with your favorite frosting. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.