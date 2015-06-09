Head to the tropics for dessert tonight. Topped with a citrus-coconut glaze, lime zest, and toasted coconut flakes, this twist on vanilla pound cake is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The unique cake gets tart flavor from fresh lime juice and a smooth, buttery texture from cream of coconut.

Test Kitchen Tip: To toast curls of fresh coconut, spread them in a single layer in a shallow baking pan and bake for 5 to 10 minutes at 350°F.