This 2-Ingredient Pineapple Cake Is Perfect for Summer
Light and fluffy, this delicious pineapple angel food cake comes together super fast using simple pantry staples.
Once summertime rolls around, I fully embrace infusing my baking adventures with a healthy dose of seasonal produce and tropical flair. But sometimes it's either too hot to spend all day in the kitchen or I want a sweet treat to contribute to a gathering. Enter this 2-ingredient pineapple cake. I always enjoy anything with pineapple flavor, but with this simple recipe combining angel food cake mix with canned crushed pineapple—it's an automatic win in my book. There's hardly any hands-on time involved and the resulting lighter-than-air dessert is the perfect way to end a summer meal. Read on to learn how to make this delightful recipe at home.
How to Make Pineapple Angel Food Cake
As I already noted, you only need two ingredients here: one box of angel food cake mix and a 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple. There are optional toppings, too, but we'll get to that later. Here's how to make the 2-ingredient cake:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan ($8, Target) with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Note: traditional angel food cakes don't require greasing the pan to get the height. I found lightly greasing the pan to work just fine, but if you see the cake pulling away from the sides or deflating too much after baking, you might want to keep the pan ungreased next time.
- Add cake mix and pineapple (undrained) to a large bowl and mix until well combined. There might be a bit of foam here at first, but that's totally normal. You can do this by hand or with a hand mixer ($15, Walmart).
- Pour mixture into pan and bake about 30 minutes until golden brown.
- Cool completely on wire wrack and enjoy as-is, with a dusting of powdered sugar, or with a dollop of whipped cream. I used some frozen whipped topping to make things even easier.
If you love angel food cake, you're definitely going to love this pineapple cake. The fluffy, cloud-like texture paired with sweet pineapple is truly remarkable. If you want to get even more tropical, add toasted coconut to the top or—as some commenters on our sister site Allrecipes suggest—add coconut flakes to the batter. You can also serve with extra fruit such as more pineapple, mangoes, or even berries.
Once you make this 2-ingredient pineapple cake, you probably won't need the instructions anymore. Stock up on angel food cake mix and crushed pineapple so you'll have the makings for a delicious dessert for summer (or any time of the year) ready to go. And if you're in the mood for a fall treat, try this easy 2-ingredient pumpkin cake.
