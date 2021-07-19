This 2-Ingredient Pineapple Cake Is Perfect for Summer

Once summertime rolls around, I fully embrace infusing my baking adventures with a healthy dose of seasonal produce and tropical flair. But sometimes it's either too hot to spend all day in the kitchen or I want a sweet treat to contribute to a gathering. Enter this 2-ingredient pineapple cake. I always enjoy anything with pineapple flavor, but with this simple recipe combining angel food cake mix with canned crushed pineapple—it's an automatic win in my book. There's hardly any hands-on time involved and the resulting lighter-than-air dessert is the perfect way to end a summer meal. Read on to learn how to make this delightful recipe at home.