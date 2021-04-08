If you don’t have a springform pan yet, or don’t want to take the time to layer cake and ice cream as in many of these other ice cream cake recipes, turn to your trusty 13x9 and 9-inch square baking pans. That way you can make an ice cream cake in bar form. Stir together an oat and pecan mixture that serves as both crust and crumble. Drizzle the crust with a generous amount of butterscotch-flavored syrup and spread your butter-brickle ice cream over that, add the crumb mixture, and freeze until serving time.

