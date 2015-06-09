Elegant and Easy Cake Recipes

June 09, 2015
Making a gorgeous dessert for your next get-together is, well, a piece of cake! We've picked our favorite easy cakes for you to try, from decadent red velvet to classic chocolate cake recipes. With shortcut ingredients, simple methods, and fast prep times, we have an irresistible cake recipe to fit any occasion.
Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Champagne Cake with Fresh Strawberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add a little romance to life with a sweet slice of soft champagne cake. This so-easy cake recipe is light and moist, and it's a sweet treat for any occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Mango-Carrot Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carrot cake, meet juicy mango. The sweet fruit brings irresistible tropical notes and incredible moisture to this gorgeous and easy cake. A layer of quick cream cheese frosting adds delicious zip.

3 of 26

Graham Cracker Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn the classic kids snack into a sweet, sophisticated layer cake. Crunchy graham crackers give this cake recipe its warm cinnamon-honey flavor, and the airy brown sugar frosting adds sweetness without overpowering.

Advertisement

4 of 26

Polka-Dot Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We're seeing spots! Bright-color dots made from purchased fondant adorn this quick and easy vanilla cake. You can use canned or homemade frosting, depending on how much time you have.

5 of 26

Italian Cream Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rich, made-from-scratch buttercream frosting gives this three-layer cake recipe its name. Coconut and chopped pecans flavor the simple yellow cake, and a ring of chopped nuts around the edge makes an elegant yet easy finishing touch.

6 of 26

Layer Cake That Won't Crumble

Watch our tips and tricks for making a beautiful layer cake that won't fall apart during assembly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Chocolate-Lover's Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who doesn't love chocolate? This decadent cake is made with rich cocoa powder and a generous coating of fluffy chocolate butter frosting. Make decorating a breeze by using a flat knife to create sophisticated peaks and swirls all over the cake.

8 of 26

Red Velvet Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little cocoa and red food coloring turn regular cake into a stunning red dessert. Buttercream frosting adds extra layers of decadence.

9 of 26

Dulce de Leche Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This beautiful cake only looks like a lot of work. Packaged white cake mix cuts down on prep time, and you can make the cake ahead and frost right before serving. A quick caramelized-sugar drizzle hints at the classic dulce de leche dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Triple-Citrus Pound Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Three tangy citrus fruits -- grapefruit, lime, and orange -- team up for a zesty, 300-calorie spin on traditional pound cake recipes. A simple powdered-sugar frosting adds sweetness and a gorgeous finish.

11 of 26

Pink Lemonade Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who knew summer's sweetest sipper could double as a refreshingly fruity cake recipe? All you need is a little frozen lemonade concentrate, creamy lemon-butter frosting, and sugared lemon slices to transform this cake from simple to pretty in pink.

12 of 26

Pistachio-Honey Cake with Berries and Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Warm honey lends subtle sweetness to this pistachio-cornmeal cake. Top it with juicy strawberries and luscious mascarpone-honey frosting for one fabulous fruit dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hosting a dinner party? Add a splash or two of bourbon to classic chocolate cake for a rich, warm flavor that's sure to keep your party going.

14 of 26

Molasses Spice Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our special homemade berry compote takes this layered spice cake recipe over the top. Prepare the compote up to two weeks in advance using fresh berries, a splash or two of orange juice, molasses, and blueberry brandy.

15 of 26

Classic Vanilla Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who says sprinkles and icing make the cake? When classic white cake is this soft and moist, you don't need any extra flair. Simplicity makes this cake recipe beautifully sophisticated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you have 30 minutes, you can whip up a partyworthy cake that's brimming with harvest-inspired fruits and topped with sweet, smooth caramel.

/recipe/chocolate-cakes/chocolaty-harvest-fruit-topped-cake/

17 of 26

Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Fantasy

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Calling all chocoholics! This rich and gooey caramel cake is nothing short of a chocolate-lover's dream. Be sure to keep it chilled until it's time to top. Then go crazy with the creamy caramel and mounds of crunchy pecans.

18 of 26

Banana-Clementine Cake with Pomegranate Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget boring banana bread and upgrade to our zippy, citrus-infused cake recipe. We topped it off with a mouthwatering fruit sauce made with crunchy pomegranate seeds and tart jelly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Brownie Pudding Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Imagine your favorite chocolate desserts -- brownies, pudding, and cake -- all baked into one blissful chocolate cake. Each spoonful will have you reaching for more of this rich sheet cake.

20 of 26

Harvest Carrot Cake with Skillet Fruit

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've simmered pears, kumquats, and fresh cranberries in melted butter and caramelized sugar to make the ultimate candy-sweet fruit topping. This easy pumpkin-carrot cake won't know what hit it!

21 of 26

Chocolate Cake with Malt Topping

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crispy malted milk balls and a simple malted-chocolate frosting add a little something special to our yummy and easy chocolate cake recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Mocha Tres Leches Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This twist on tres leches features espresso coffee powder baked into moist chocolate cake that's topped with creamy curls of whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

23 of 26

Fruit and Date Lumberjack Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Light and moist, sticky and sweet -- this lumberjack cake recipe carries a large load of delicious flavors and textures. Top it with sugar-glazed pears and kumquats just before serving.

24 of 26

Malted Mousse Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Amaretti -- crisp Italian macaroon cookies -- give this easy mousse cake its crunchy crust. If you can't find amaretti, shortbread cookies work, too. When cooled, the creamy white chocolate filling gives the cake a playfully smooth texture similar to ice cream. Sprinkle with pastel candy eggs for a colorful touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Cream Cheese-Berry Coffee Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give ordinary coffee cake a fabulous facelift using reduced-fat cream cheese, fruity jam, and fresh red raspberries. Best of all, you can indulge in this delicious dessert for fewer than 150 calories per piece.

26 of 26

Whole Wheat Chocolate-Blueberry Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole wheat flour gives this rich, chocolaty cake recipe a healthier spin. A decadent chocolate glaze topped with juicy blueberries presents a glamorous, glossy look.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next