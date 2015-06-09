Whole milk and sifted cake flour make the batter for this classic cake recipe light yet rich all at once. Fresh coconut flakes sprinkled over the frosting make for a pretty presentation. One BH&G home baker says, “I took this to my girlfriend’s birthday. She confided it was so much better than the one her husband makes each year.” Shh ... that will be our little secret!

Test Kitchen Tip: If desired, any extra coconut water can be used as a replacement for part of the milk.