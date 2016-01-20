Gooey Chocolate Lava Cake Recipes to Satisfy Any Chocolate Craving
Gooey Chocolate Pudding Cakes
This triple-chocolate lava cake recipe with cocoa powder is one you can rely on anytime you need an impressive dessert. Enriched with chocolate-hazelnut spread and semisweet chocolate chips, each one is baked in an individual ramekin for easy serving. Top with fresh strawberries.
Molten Chocolate Cakes
There's something oh-so-satisfying about slicing into our decadent chocolate molten lava cake and watching the melty filling ooze out. The only thing better? Actually taking that first sweet bite. A dusting of cocoa powder or powdered sugar on top makes these look restaurant-quality.
Molten Chocolate Cakes with Coconut Cream
Coconut lovers, this one’s for you! The fluffy topping made from coconut milk and coconut extract in this chocolate lava cake recipe provides a cool compliment to the warm, melty chocolate inside each of the individual cakes. Sprinkle with toasted coconut for a little crunch.
Chocolate-Walnut Bread Pudding with Coffee-Kahlua Cream Sauce
OK, so it’s technically not a chocolate lava cake, but this warm bread pudding will be a favorite among serious chocolate lovers. Dense French bread cubes come together with warm chocolate and are topped with a creamy homemade coffee liqueur sauce that passes our melt-in-your-mouth test.
Molten Chocolate Cakes with Cherry Compote
Bursting with a rich chocolate filling and topped with a delicious-yet-easy cherry compote studded with citrus (and spiked with brandy, if you wish), these molten chocolate lava cakes are the perfect party dessert. To make ahead, prepare the cake and compote and chill for up to four hours before baking.
Mini Chocolate-Orange Lava Cakes
Citrus adds a new dimension to chocolate that’s equally sophisticated and mouthwatering. In this chocolate lava cake recipe, a splash of orange liqueur (or orange juice) complements bittersweet chocolate for a show-stopping dessert. Even better? You can make this recipe in your slow cooker or pressure cooker to save time.
Gooey Hot Cocoa Cupcakes
While they aren’t true chocolate lava cakes, these gooey cupcakes can take on a very similar texture when you serve them hot from the oven! Each is stuffed with a delicious ganache filling that truly takes chocolate to the next level.
Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes
Classic chocolate lava cake doesn't get any better than this. In only 30 minutes, you'll have a blissful chocolate treat made with bittersweet chocolate and lots of butter that's perfect for a romantic dinner or any time you're looking to indulge.
Boca Negra Mini Cakes
Meaning “Black Mouth” in Spanish, this sweet-and-spicy chocolate lava cake gets a hit of chipotle spice from adobo sauce and is loaded with 10 ounces of rich dark chocolate. Topped with an easy, two-ingredient sweet crema, this dessert with Mexican roots is one you’ll want to make over and over again.
Brownie Pudding Cake
Decadence, thy name is Brownie Pudding Cake. With an unbelievably rich pudding bottom layer and crunchy chocolate brownie top, this cake delivers a double dose of chocolate deliciousness, combining the best of its namesake—brownies and pudding.
Double Chocolate Lava Baby Cakes
Oh, baby! You won’t believe what’s inside these crave-worthy chocolate lava cakes. Simply toast pecans and prepare an easy, four-ingredient praline sauce before assembling the cakes for baking. Add the sauce to the warm centers 10 minutes into baking, then top the elegant mini desserts with the remaining sauce and pecans right before serving.