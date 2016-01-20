Whether you call them molten chocolate cakes, chocolate pudding cakes, or chocolate lava cakes, one thing's for certain: These warm and decadent desserts are brimming with melty chocolate goodness. You don’t have to head to a fancy restaurant to indulge in a gooey chocolate lava cake. This warm, decadent dessert is easy to make at home, and you have many easy chocolate lava cake recipe ideas (and even some for slow cooker chocolate lava cake) to choose from depending on the texture you’re going for. Word to the wise: Have a fresh pint of vanilla ice cream ready in your freezer, it’s the perfect match for any chocolate lava cake.