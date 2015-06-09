A perfect parfait is all about the fruit. We like to use fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in our two-step twist on classic cheesecake that includes softened decadent Brie cheese. A drizzle of honey and crunchy toffee almonds make a tasty grand finale on top of this simple cheesecake recipe.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to make these parfaits ahead of time, stick to berries or cherries because apples, pears, and peaches tend to brown quickly.