These No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes Require Zero Oven Time
Ginger-Lime Icebox Cheesecake
Introducing: Your main squeeze come summer! Bright and tart limes perk up the flavors in this easy no-bake cheesecake. It only has six ingredients, but somehow, this icebox recipe manages to offer a tempting mash-up of cheesecake and key lime pie. By the way, that ingredient count includes everything you need for the sweet gingersnap cookie crust, too.
No-Bake Chocolate-Swirl Cheesecake
For those days when you can’t decide between chocolate and vanilla, we say, “Have both!”Our sweet and swirly five-step dessert features smooth layers of vanilla cream and dark chocolate on a crumbly graham cracker crust. The gorgeous marbleized look is decoration enough, but feel free to top this quick, easy cheesecake recipe with juicy fresh blackberries and raspberries for even more visual appeal.
Fresh Strawberry-Rhubarb Parfaits
We kept this no-bake cheesecake recipe simple (which is exactly what we want from spring and summer dessert recipes). Layer together fresh strawberries and rhubarb, cheesecake cream, and crunchy granola in a Mason jar for a dessert that tastes just like cheesecake in layered form. Oh, and did we mention it has no added sugar? Just natural sugars from fruit and honey.
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
Have 30 minutes? That's all you need to make this tangy key lime no-bake cheesecake. In addition to the usual cream cheese, these no-bake cheesecake bars have an extra ingredient that helps make them fluffy and creamy: cottage cheese! It may sound odd to include in a cheesecake, but blending it together with cream cheese makes it so smooth any textural contrast disappears.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
Don't be fooled by their adorable size. These no-bake cheesecake bites pack serious strawberry flavor. Adding almond extract to the filling gives it a subtle nuttiness, which you can accentuate even more by sprinkling a few sliced almonds on top. In place of the homemade cookie crust, keep these petite pies no-bake cheesecakes by using store-bought pastry cups.
Buy It: Watkins Almond Extract, ($3, Target)
Lemon Cheesecake
Snag a graham cracker crust at the supermarket and this sweet-tart treat comes together in less than 30 minutes and with zero oven time required. Fresh raspberries or pomegranate seeds sweeten up the filling in this gorgeous no-bake cheesecake, while crushed shortbread cookies create a crumbly crust. To make a pretty presentation for each slice of the citrusy treat, top with extra raspberries and twisty lemon zest slices.
Frozen Blueberry Cheesecake
This blueberry-topped no-bake cheesecake is one of the chillest desserts around. The easy treat stars ice-cold frozen berries, sweet vanilla filling, and a salty-sweet almond-pretzel crust. To make this no-bake cheesecake recipe look as stunning as possible, pile the blueberries on top of the finished dessert instead of mixing them in.
Berry Cheesecake Parfaits
A perfect parfait is all about the fruit. We like to use fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in our two-step twist on classic cheesecake that includes softened decadent Brie cheese. A drizzle of honey and crunchy toffee almonds make a tasty grand finale on top of this simple cheesecake recipe.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to make these parfaits ahead of time, stick to berries or cherries because apples, pears, and peaches tend to brown quickly.
Minty Cookies and Cream Tassies
Mint and chocolate are a dream flavor combo. Add cookies and cream to the mix? The result is a downright irresistible combo of America’s #1 Girl Scout Cookie and Oreos. When filled with crushed cookies and smooth cheesecake cream, mini phyllo dough shells are the perfect vessel for these easy no-bake cheesecake treats.
Frosted Animal Cookie No-Bake Cheesecake
Ask your inner child to come out and play. This simple cheesecake recipe tastes like strawberry jam and is built on a crust made from those beloved pink and white frosted animal cookies. A crown of whipped cream stars and rainbow sprinkles complete the playful, party-ready dessert.
Buy It: Circus Animal Cookies, ($3, Target)
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate + cheesecake. Need we say more? These ultra chocolaty whipped cheesecake bars feature three kinds of chocolate, flavored liqueur, and crushed sandwich cookies for the crust. To really ramp up the cocoa flavor in this easy no-bake cheesecake recipe, sprinkle the top with mini chocolate chips before chilling.
Tiny Raspberry Cheesecake Tarts
Prepackaged phyllo shells make preparing these liqueur-laced cheesecake tartlets extra easy. Simply brush each with chocolate, spoon in our luscious cheesecake filling, then top with raspberries and fresh mint. You can almost eat these mini no-bake cheesecakes in just a bite (so good luck stopping after one; we sure can’t!).
Strawberry Poppy Seed Cheesecake Jars
Layer up a big batch of these berry easy cheesecake cups in advance to make hosting dinner (even if just for your family) a breeze. You can make them up to 3 days ahead so you (and the no-bake cheesecakes) can chill until you’re ready to serve the dessert course. A tablespoon of poppyseeds add nuttiness and clever speckles that resemble strawberry seeds.
Out-and-About Cheesecake
Fresh blueberries are the star of this delicious dessert, but sweetened Brie and cream cheese are excellent supporting players. This beautiful yet simple cheesecake recipe can be adapted to yield one large cake instead of individual portions. Just place the blueberries on the bottom of a dish and spread the cheesecake cream on top. Or you can make this no-bake blueberry cheesecake in a Mason jar and take it on the go!
Orange Swirled Cheesecake
This homemade no-bake cheesecake recipe tastes rich and looks stunning. If you’re sharing it with picky eaters, you can keep the news to yourself that it’s actually a little better for you than it appears at first glance. We made this healthier no-bake dessert with reduced-fat cream cheese and Greek yogurt, so it's not quite as heavy as other cheesecake recipes. But when you taste this creamsicle-like results, your taste buds won't notice the difference.
Mini Lemon Cheesecakes
In just 15 minutes, you can have a sunny plate of lemony no-bake cheesecake tassies. Just whip up our three-ingredient creamy filling and garnish with a spoonful of lemon curd and fresh lemon zest. It's enough lemon flavor to make you pucker up (in the best way).
