Is It Safe to Eat Cheesecake That's Been Left Out of the Refrigerator?

You pull your freshly baked cheesecake out of the oven, leave it on the counter to cool, and forget it for an afternoon. So, is it still safe to eat?

By BH&G Food Editors
Updated July 13, 2020
Advertisement

There's nothing like a decadent slice of classic New York-style cheesecake to finish off a meal. Of course, it's best enjoyed chilled and served right out of the fridge, but does cheesecake go bad if left out? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. We don't recommend you serve a cheesecake that's been left out for a long period of time. Foods made with eggs and milk such as pumpkin pie, custard pie, and cheesecake, must first be safely baked to a safe to an internal temperature between 150ºF and 160°F. Then, they must be refrigerated after baked and cooled to room temperature (about 1 hour).

Eggs and milk have high protein and moisture content and when these baked products are left at room temperature, conditions are ripe for bacteria to multiply. It's not necessary to refrigerate most other cakes, cookies, or breads unless they have a perishable filling or frosting. According to the USDA's Food Keeper App, cheesecake should be consumed within 5 to 7 days of refrigeration.

Kritsada Panichgul

Related: Flash Freeze Your Food in 2 Easy Steps for Smoothies, Quick Meals, and More

While we wish we had better news for you if you accidentally went to bed and left your cheesecake cooling on the counter, it's best to not risk illness by consuming it. As for cheesecake that's already baked and chilled, the absolute max time you could let it sit out to avoid the USDA's "danger zone" is two hours. Save yourself the stress of wasting that rich and creamy homemade cheesecake by putting it in the fridge as soon as everyone's grabbed a slice or it's cooled enough after baking to chill.

Comments (2)

Anonymous
March 19, 2019
I prefer room temp cheesecake, but after it’s been out for several hours I refrigerate it. There is enough sugar in it that I don’t see a problem and it’s been baked. I don’t let it out over night however I do refrigerate it after it’s been out several hours. It usually is all gone by then anyway. 😂
Anonymous
January 23, 2019
I eat stuff that's been left out all the time and I haven't died yet! Of course you should use common sense and not eat anything that's been left out for over a day or so, but the way I see it, how did people eat before there were refrigerators? Obviously there were more illnesses and disease back then, but the alot of people lived!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com