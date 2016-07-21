Is It Safe to Eat Cheesecake That's Been Left Out of the Refrigerator?

You pull your freshly baked cheesecake out of the oven, leave it on the counter to cool, and forget it for an afternoon. So, is it still safe to eat?

There's nothing like a decadent slice of classic New York-style cheesecake to finish off a meal. Of course, it's best enjoyed chilled and served right out of the fridge, but does cheesecake go bad if left out? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. We don't recommend you serve a cheesecake that's been left out for a long period of time. Foods made with eggs and milk such as pumpkin pie, custard pie, and cheesecake, must first be safely baked to a safe to an internal temperature between 150ºF and 160°F. Then, they must be refrigerated after baked and cooled to room temperature (about 1 hour).

Eggs and milk have high protein and moisture content and when these baked products are left at room temperature, conditions are ripe for bacteria to multiply. It's not necessary to refrigerate most other cakes, cookies, or breads unless they have a perishable filling or frosting. According to the USDA's Food Keeper App, cheesecake should be consumed within 5 to 7 days of refrigeration.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul